Moto G6, G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play, Moto E5 and E5 Play get certified: Launch soon?

Motorola’s Moto G6 series and the Moto E5 phones could launch soon, with Asia being the first market as the devices have got certified in Thailand and Indonesia. Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play have reportedly got network certification in Thailand and Indonesia, says a report on GSMArena. It adds that the Motorola Moto E5 and Moto E5 Play got certified in Indonesia.

GSMArena is quoting from a report on a blog called Nashville Chatter, which has also shared more details on the certification as well. The report adds that Moto G6 will have the model number XT1925-7, while Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play will have the model numbers XT1926-5 and XT1922-1 respectively. The Moto E5 and Moto E5 Play have the model number numbers XT1924-3 and XT1944-6, according to the report.

When the Moto G6 series is concerned, we have seen quite a few leaks around these phones. Moto G6 is the company’s mid-range series, and was one of the most popular in the price segment. The new Moto G6 Play was earlier spotted on Taiwan’s NCC regulator with the same XT 1922-1 model number. According to leaks, Motorola will introduce the new 18:9 aspect ratio display on the Moto G6 series and the Play version will come with a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with 1440 x 720 Pixels (HD+) resolution.

Other leaked specifications of the Moto G6 Play are Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM or 4GB RAM coupled with 32GB or 64GB storage options respectively. Motorola could introduce a 16MP rear and front camera on the Moto G6 Play. The phone is also expected to sport a big 4000 mAh battery, and will come with the latest Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.

The regular Moto G6 variant will likely have the Snapdragon 450 processor along with a 3000 mAh battery and a dual 12MP+5MP rear camera. The Plus version of the Moto G6 could have a better Snapdragon 630 processor along with a 5.93-inch Full HD+ display. Previously Geekbench scores for the Moto G6 Play were leaked online, indicating a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor on this variant.

