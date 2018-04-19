Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, G6 Play and Moto E5 series launched with 18:9 display, Android Oreo

Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play and the Moto E5 series were launched by Motorola. Here’s a detailed look at the specifications and prices. Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play and the Moto E5 series were launched by Motorola. Here’s a detailed look at the specifications and prices.

Motorola has announced the Moto G6 and Moto E5 series at an event in Brazil. The new Motorola phones come with a focus on “design, display and power,” says the company. Moto G6 comes in three variants as expected: Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play. The Moto E5 series has also been introduced in three variants, which are Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play.

All phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and run Android 8.0 Oreo. They come with water repellent-coating as well. Motorola is also promising that the phones come with “AI opportunities”. Here’s a look at the new Moto G6 and Moto E5 series.

Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play: Specifications, features

Starting with the Moto G6 Plus, this one has a 5.9-inch IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio with Full HD+ resolution (1080p) resolution, and a 3D glass design. The processor on the Moto G6 Plus is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, which is clocked at 2.2GHz and it comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable to 128GB. The battery is 3200 mAh on the G6 Plus.

Motorola has introduced a face recognition unlock feature on the phone, though it also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the front. On the camera side, Moto G6 Plus has a 12MP+5 dual rear camera with Dual Autofocus Pixel technology, and f/1.7 aperture size and 1.4um pixel size on the 12MP sensor. The front camera is 8MP. The rear camera is now capable of recording videos in 4K resolution as well.

Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus get a 3D glass design on the back. Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus get a 3D glass design on the back.

Coming to the mid-range Moto G6, this one has a 5.7-inch Full HD Max Vision, which also comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution. Again like the Moto G6 Plus, this one also retains the 3D glass back design and is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor, though the website does not specify the exact model. It will come in 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB RAM and storage combinations with 128GB microSD card support.

The smartphone comes with fingerprint scanner on the front and face unlock feature as well. Moto G6 also has a dual-rear camera which is 12MP+5MP, though this one does not have 4K video recording. The front camera remains 8MP on the Moto G6. Battery size is 3000 mAh with a Type-C USB port at the bottom.

Finally, the Moto G6 Play has a 5.7-inch HD+ resolution (720p) Max Vision display with the 18:9 aspect ratio. But this phone sports the largest battery size in the series with a 4000 mAh one on board. Moto G6 Play is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor clocked at 1.4GHz and comes in 2GB/3GB RAM with 16/32GB storage, which is again expandable to 128GB via a microSD card. Moto G6 Play has a polymer glass body design with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Moto G6 also sports a dual rear camera on board now. Moto G6 also sports a dual rear camera on board now.

Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play: Expected Price in India, release date

For now, the Moto G6 Plus is going on sale in Brazil and next week in Mexico. Motorola has said it will bring the phone in coming months to various other countries in Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. India could get the phones in May or perhaps after that, depending on Motorola’s approach. The starting price is €299, which is around Rs 24,000 plus for the Plus version.

The regular Moto G6 will also come to other markets including Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America next month, and no specific date for India has been given as such. The price is $249 which is around Rs 16,000 plus on conversion. Finally, the budget Moto G6 play will come to Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America over the coming months. The starting price is $199, which is around Rs 13,000 plus. Going by the past strategy expect the phones to be rolled out in phases in India.

Motorola Moto G6 Plus is the high-end variant from the company. Motorola Moto G6 Plus is the high-end variant from the company.

Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play: Specifications and features

Moto E5 Plus puts the focus on the big battery, and sports a 5000 mAh one on board. The display is 6-inches with the Max Vision screen which means an 18:9 aspect ratio, and the design includes reflective wave pattern. The fingerprint reader is now located at the back within the phone’s Motorola logo. However, the display is an HD+ resolution, and the phone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage (expandable to 128GB). The smartphone has a 12MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. The processor has not be specified on the Moto E5 Plus.

Coming to the Moto E5, this one has a 5.7-inch Max Vision display with HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Again, the fingerprint reader is hidden inside the Motorola logo on the back. The highlight is the 4000 mAh battery, and it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdrago 425 quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The rear camera is 13MP, while the front camera is 5MP.

The smaller Moto E5 Play has a 5.2-inch HD resolution display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425/427 processor, 2GB RAM+16GB storage and an 8MP rear camera. The battery is 2800 mAh, and the front camera is 5MP on this phone.

Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play: Expected price, release date for India

Moto E5 Plus will roll out over the coming months in various countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America, says the company. The starting price is €169, which is around Rs 13,000 plus on conversion. The Moto E5 will also have a similar rollout timeline. The phone has a price of €149, which is around Rs 12,000 plus on conversion. Finally, the Moto E5 Play will roll out in North America in the coming months is all that the company has said. The price has not been confirmed for the Play variant of the Moto E5 series.

