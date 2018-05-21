Motorola Moto G6, Moto G6 Play launch in India on June 4: Here’s what we know

Motorola Moto G6, Moto G6 Play launch in India on June 4, confirms the company. Motorola Moto G6, Moto G6 Play launch in India on June 4, confirms the company.

Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play will launch in India on June 4, and the company has start sending out media invites for the same. We had reported last week that Motorola would introduce the new Moto G6 series in India next month, which is June. Moto G6 series was launched in April in Brazil, and is now coming to the Indian market. For Motorola, the Moto G6 will be an important launch considering the company has lost market share in India, with players like Xiaomi, Oppo, vivo and now Honor dominating the budget and mid-budget segment.

Last week Motorola India had tweeted saying, “Gear up for the #motog6 and #motog6play, designed with you in mind.” Moto G6 and G6 Play are the new budget phones in the series. It looks like the Moto G6 Plus is not coming to India at the moment.

Moto G6 series has a new 3D glass design and the newer Full view display with the 18:9 aspect ratio. Moto G6 sports a 5.7-inch FHD+ resolution display, while the smaller Moto G6 Play has a a 5.7-inch HD+ resolution display. The Moto G6 Play though sports a Polymer glass body design, in contrast to the 3D glass design on the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus phones.

Moto G6 Play has a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor, while the Moto G6 has a 1.8GHz octa-core processor, though the processor name has not been specified. Moto G6 will come in 3GB and 4GB RAM versions with 32GB and 64GB storage options with 128GB microSD support. Moto G6 Play comes in 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM variants coupled with 16GB or 32GB storage. Once again the expandable storage support is 128GB.

On the camera front, the big difference is that the Moto G6 has a dual rear camera which is 12MP + 5MP with f/1.8 aperture, though there is no Dual Pixel technology like on the Moto G6 Plus smartphone. The front camera is 8MP, and the phone has a 3000 mAh battery. Moto G6 Play has a 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera and a bigger 4000 mAh battery on board.

It should be noted that both phones are splash-resistant, though this does not mean they are entirely waterproof. Both phones will also run Android Oreo 8.0. Moto G6 will support face recognition feature for unlocking the device, though there is a fingerprint scanner at the back as well. Moto G6 Play will not have this face recognition feature.

