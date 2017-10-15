Motorola Moto G5S ‘Midnight Blue’ edition launched in India: Price, specifications

Motorola Moto G5S now comes in a new colour option in India – Midnight Blue. Motorola Moto G5S now comes in a new colour option in India – Midnight Blue.

Motorola is bringing the new ‘Midnight Blue’ Moto G5S colour variant to India. The midnight Blue color joins the existing Moto G5S colour options in India, which already includes Fine Gold and Lunar Gray.

Moto G5S ‘Midnight Blue’ edition has been launched at Rs 14,999. Given that this is the festive period, Motorola is selling the Moto G5S at a special price of Rs 12,999 alongside an EMI option, until October 21. Moto G5S is now available across all retail stores and Moto Hubs.

Aside from a flashy color pain job, it’s a regular Moto G5S. The smartphone sports a 5.2-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display. The processor is an octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 one coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD slot.

“We continue to offer products that enhance our customers’ experiences. This festive season, we have come up with the new contemporary color variant that will connect with our new-age customers’ sense of style and offer them the opportunity of being a part of the most popular Moto family in the country,” said Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India

On the camera front, it has got a single 16MP rear-facing camera on-board with PDAF. There’s a 5MP front camera with LED flash. The battery is the same as the G5S Plus, which is a 3,000mAh one with TurboCharge feature. The phone comes with a water-repellent nano coating, though the device is not water-resistant in nature.

We think it looks great? Will you buy the new Midnight Blue Moto G5S edition? Let us know in the comments below.

