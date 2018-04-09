Motorola Moto G5S receives a limited period price cut in India, now available for Rs 9999

Motorola Moto G5S has received a limited price cut in India. (Image of Moto G5S Plus for representation) Motorola Moto G5S has received a limited price cut in India. (Image of Moto G5S Plus for representation)

Motorola has announced a limited price cut on the Moto G5S Plus in India. The price is down to Rs 9999 on Amazon India with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The Lenovo-owned Motorola took to Twitter to announce the price cut. It should be noted that the limited period offer is valid until April 11. Moto G5S made its debut in India last year at a price of Rs 13,999.

Moto G5S sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display, and is powered by an octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. It is further backed by 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD slot. On the camera front, it features a 16MP single lens with PDAF. The front camera is a 5MP one with a wide-angle lens and LED flash.

Also read: Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus to launch on April 19 in Brazil: Report

Other features include a gesture recognition support on the fingerprint scanner. The device has a metal unibody design as opposed to the metal back cover on the Moto G5. It also gets a water-repellent nano-coating which protects the device from a minor splash of water. The phone comes with a 3,000mAh battery, and runs Android 7.1 Nougat.

The price cut on the Moto G5S comes at a time when Motorola is expected to launch the new Moto G6 series in the market. The Moto G6 lineup will include three smartphones – Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus. All three smartphones have already been passed through the certification process of the Federal Certification Process (FCC), which means they will be made official sooner than expected.

We don’t mean to brag but making the first phone call 45 years ago calls for some celebration! So head to @AmazonIn and grab the all-metal #MotoG5s, which comes with 4 GB RAM and a 16MP rear camera, now at just Rs. 9,999. Offer valid till 11/04 only. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 9, 2018

Evidently, Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus will launch in Brazil on April 19. Motorola is said to host the launch event in Sao Paulo. The phones are expected to get ‘Max Vision’ 18:9 displays, 3D glass back designs, and mid-end specifications.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd