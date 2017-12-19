Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus now available with limited period discount on Amazon India

Now you can buy the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus at discounted prices on Amazon India. Now you can buy the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus at discounted prices on Amazon India.

Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus have received temporary price cuts on Amazon India. Starting today, the Moto G5S will be made available for Rs 11,999 whereas the Moto G5S Plus will be sold for Rs 13,999. The Moto G5S was launched in India at a price of Rs 13,999, while the Moto G5S Plus was priced at Rs 15,999. The offer is for a limited period, and is currently live on Amazon India. The e-commerce site is also offering an exchange discount worth up to Rs 9,803 on the Moto G5S and Rs 12,001 on the Moto G5S Plus. Both smartphones made their debut in India in August this year.

Moto G5S sports a 5.2-inch Full HD display, and is powered by an octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 one coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD slot. On the camera front, it features a 16MP single lens with PDAF. The front camera is a 5MP one with wide-angle lens and LED flash. Other features include a gesture recognition support on the fingerprint scanner. The device has a metal unibody design as opposed to the metal back cover on the Moto G5. It also gets a water repellent nano-coating which protects the device from minor splash of water. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, and runs Android 7.1 Nougat.

Moto G5S Plus meanwhile, should be seen as an upgrade to the Moto G5 Plus. The device has a metal unibody design and the same water repellent nano-coating. The phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, and is powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor inside. The smartphone feaures a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD support, and a 3,000mAh battery. Following the dual camera trend, Moto’s G5S Plus gets two 13MP sensors at the back, where one is a monochrome lens and the other is an RGB sensor. The front camera is an 8MP one with wide-angle lens and LED flash. The dual rear cameras in the G5S Plus are capable of taking ‘bokeh’ style photos that keep the subject in focus while blurring the background.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd