Motorola Moto G5 launch on April 4 in India, will be Amazon exclusive

Moto G5 launches in India on April 4, and will be an Amazon exclusive device. Moto G5 launches in India on April 4, and will be an Amazon exclusive device.

Motorola Moto G5 is coming next to India, after the company introduced the Moto G5 Plus earlier this month. While the Moto G5 Plus was Flipkart exclusive, the new phone will be Amazon exclusive. Moto G5 will be launching in India on April 4, and the company has already sent out press invites for the same.

According to a press release from Amazon India, the sale for the phone will start from April 5 at 12 midnight onwards. Previously the Moto G4 series, including the G4, G4 Plus and Moto G4 Play were exclusive to Amazon.

Moto G5 has the same design as the G5 Plus, which is good; the phones now offer a metal build, though with the G5 the headphone is on the top of the phone. In terms of dimensions, Moto G5 stands at 144.3 x 73 x 9.5mm and weighs 144 grams. Moto G5 also has a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button, and sports a smaller 5-inch display with Full HD resolution (1080×1920 pixels) and 440ppi pixel density.

On the processor front, Moto G5 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and there will be a 2GB, 3GB RAM version along with 16GB or 32GB storage. The phones support microSD card with 128GB limit.

Also read: Moto G5 Plus review: Very competent user experience

The camera on the Moto G5 is 13MP with PDAF, 1.1µm pixels, an aperture of f/2.0 and LED flash. The front camera is 5MP. Battery on the Moto G5 is 2,800 mAh. Just like the Moto G5 Plus, the phone will run Android Nougat with Motorola’s Moto Display and Moto Actions on top.

The Moto G5 was priced at EUR 199 or Rs 14,000 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, but given the Moto G5 Plus launched at Rs 14,999 for the 16GB RAM variant, we expect the price of the smaller Moto G5 to be much lower.

Motorola is likely to price it in the Rs 12,000 and under range, and it could be a competitor to the budget Redmi 3S smartphones.

“The Moto G5 is a perfect blend of performance and entertainment so customers don’t have to compromise on either. We are glad to partner with Amazon.in to launch this and look forward to helping our customers, have all they need in a smartphone,” said Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director- Motorola Mobility Pvt. Ltd India in a press statement.

““Reiterating our long-term commitment to Motorola, we are pleased to offer our customers exclusive access to Moto G5. With this smartphone we offer a great device with impressive specs and introduce special offers for Amazon Prime members,” said Noor Patel, Director Category Management, Amazon India.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd