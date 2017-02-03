Motorola Moto G5 to hit stores soon after MWC 2017, claims leak

Motorola Moto G5 will hit stores soon after being unveiled at MWC 2017, says a new leak. Motorola Moto G5 will hit stores soon after being unveiled at MWC 2017, says a new leak.

Lenovo Motorola’s Moto G5 has become one of the most talked about phones ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2017) in Barcelona, where it will be unveiled on February 26. Now a new leak claims Moto G5 will hitting the stores soon after the MWC launch. According to a tweet by tipster Roland Quandt of Winfuture.DE, a UK-based retailer is the source of this bit of news.

Quandt’s tweet reads, “Motorola Moto G5 will be in retail shortly after MWC launch it seems – this coming from a UK retailer.”

Lenovo and Motorola have already sent out media invites about an event, which has given enough indication the Moto G5 will indeed be coming at the event. There is confusion on whether there will be a Moto G5 Plus version or the Moto G5 Play like last time.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Earlier an alleged specifications sheet of Moto G5 was leaked by a Brazilian tech site Technoblog which listed a model name “Moto G5 XT1672”. Specifications for the Moto G5 Plus include 5.5-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 625 processor, while the Moto G5 XT1672 will have a smaller 5-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display and a Snapdragon 430 processor.

Previously the Moto G4 Play was the phone with the less heavy-duty specifications. The Moto G5, which looks like it will be equivalent of the G4 Play from last year, will have 2GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD card support, and a 2800mAh battery inside. It will sport a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter and will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Check out the tweet here

Motorola Moto G5 will be in retail shortly after MWC launch it seems – this coming from a UK retailer. pic.twitter.com/Dcg3tVDDn1 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 1, 2017

In addition to these specifications, a US FCC listings of this Moto G5 smartphone were also leaked indicating a bigger 3000 mAh battery on the cards. Full renders of the Moto G5 Plus and G5 have been leaked by a “case maker”, giving a glimpse of the smartphone.

The Moto G series is the stable mid-range smartphone with pure Android as the highlight. In 2016, we saw Motorola really improve the Moto G series with the 16 MP rear camera on the Moto G4 Plus smartphone.

In our review, the Moto G4 Plus’ camera was very capable performer, even in low-light which considering the launch price of Rs 14,999. The Moto G4 Plus sported a 5.5-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 617 processor, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery. So it will be interesting to see how the Moto G5 improves on these specifications.

The mid-range smartphone market, especially in India, has a lot of competition in the Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 price range, including devices from Xiaomi, as well as Lenovo. India is one market where the Moto G has strong brand pull, and we’ll have to wait and see how soon it is launched here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd