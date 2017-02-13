Motorola Moto G5 Plus rear panel picture leaked along with camera details

Moto G5 Plus rear panel photo leaked online, will feature a 12MP rear camera. (Image source: Roland Quandt Twitter. Image for Representational Purposes) Moto G5 Plus rear panel photo leaked online, will feature a 12MP rear camera. (Image source: Roland Quandt Twitter. Image for Representational Purposes)

Motorola Moto G5 smartphone series will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. Now a new leak from Weibo shows the rear panel of the upcoming Moto G5 Plus smartphone. The post on Weibo has also put out details of the camera on the Moto G5 Plus as well. According to the post, Moto G5 Plus will have a Sony IMX362 sensor, which is 12MP camera, with F1.7 aperture, PDAF support.

If you look at the leaked photo shared on Weibo, the rear panel appears to have a metal finish, which will mark a big design change for the Moto G series. The camera is a large round unit place in the centre of the rear panel, along with the familiar M of the Motorola logo. Overall the design seems more line with the Moto M smartphone, though the antenna bands are not as pronounced on this panel.

The all-metal body leak seems to be in line with other images we’ve seen before, but again these can’t be taken as confirmation that the phone will sport such a design.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Earlier leaks claim Moto G5 will hitting the stores soon after the MWC launch. Tipster Roland Quandt of Winfuture.DE, a UK-based retailer had tweeted earlier saying, “Motorola Moto G5 will be in retail shortly after MWC launch it seems – this coming from a UK retailer.” He had also put out leaked renders of the Moto G5 based on smartphone cases.

Lenovo and Motorola have already sent out media invites about a February 26 event at MWC 2017, which has given enough indication the Moto G5 will be unveiled on this day.

The leaked image of the Moto G5 Plus shared on Weibo. The leaked image of the Moto G5 Plus shared on Weibo.

We’ve seen a specifications sheet of Moto G5 also leaked earlier, which said the phone will sport a 5.5-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 625 processor, while there will be a smaller 5-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display version as well with a Snapdragon 430 processor. It’s not clear if Motorola will stick Moto G5 Play in the name or just call it Moto G5.

Also read: Motorola Moto G5 will hit stores soon after MWC 2017, says leak

The Moto G5, which looks like it will be equivalent of the G4 Play from last year, will have 2GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD card support, and a 2800mAh battery inside. It will sport a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter and will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Earlier a US FCC listings of Moto G5 smartphone was also leaked, which showed it will sport a 3000 mAh battery; this could be the bigger Moto G5 Plus.

For Lenovo and Motorola, the Moto G series has been highly successful in the mid-range Android segment, especially in India. The Moto G4 Plus stood out for its 16MP camera in the segment, which was one of the better ones in this price range, especially in low-light performance.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd