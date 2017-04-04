Motorola Moto G5 India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected price and specs

Motorola is likely to pitch the Moto G5 against the Redmi Note 4, which has been doing really well in the market. Motorola is likely to pitch the Moto G5 against the Redmi Note 4, which has been doing really well in the market.

Lenovo-owned Motorola is holding a media event in India today and it’s all about the Moto G5. Because not everyone can attend the press event, Motorola will be live stream the entire show online.

There really isn’t too much about the device we don’t already know. Last month, we saw the release of the Moto G5 Plus and now the company is bringing the Moto G5 to India. Both the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus were launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February.

There’s no doubt that Motorola has the knack for making quality smartphones at affordable price points. The company has really upped the ante in terms design when it comes to the Moto G5 series. Both the Moto G5 and G5 Plus offer very similar design, featuring a metal build along with the signature “M” logo below the Moto Z-like circular camera. housing on the back. Both phones have a fingerprint sensor on the front within a capacitive button.

But you also need to remember that the Moto G5 is a smaller version of the G5 Plus, sporting a 5-inch FHD display, whilst the G5 Plus features a 5.2-inch FHD panel. Internally there are certainly more differences between these mid-end smartphones. The 5-inch Moto G5 is powered by a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 processor, paired with 2GB or 3GB RAM and 16GB or 32GB of native storage. Plus, you also get with the option to expand further via a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

The Moto G5 further packs a 2800mAh removable battery with support for fast charging. On the camera front, the Moto G5 sports a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and dual-LED flash, and on the front you’ll notice a 5-megapixel wide-angle front camera for selfies and video calling.

The phone runs Android Nougat plus it comes with a number of Motorola-exclusive features such as Moto Display, Actions, twist gesture, among others.

Motorola is likely to pitch the Moto G5 against the Redmi Note 4, which has been doing really well in the market. Given the fact that the Moto G5 Plus is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 3GB RAM model and Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, the Moto G5 is likely to cost Rs. 12,999. Of course you won’t have to wait that too long to grab the Moto G5.

