Motorola Moto E4 vs Moto E3: Here’s what has changed

Moto E4 has been launched globally, and is now available across various countries. Motorola, alongside Moto E4, unveiled Moto E4 Plus as well, which sports a slightly bigger display, and battery. Camera specifications have also changed in Moto E4 Plus. Motorola’s E series, which has been company’s budget series for the longest time, has now been replaced by Moto C series.

Moto C (3G variant) starts at €89 with 1GB RAM/8GB storage, while the 4G option with 1GB RAM/8GB storage starts at €99. Moto C Plus comes in 1GB RAM/16GB storage options, and costs €119. In comparison, Moto E4 is available at €149, while Moto E4 Plus with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage starts at €199. Motorola has only brought Moto C to India, which costs Rs 5,999.

So, what has really changed in Moto’s new E4 smartphone, when compared to previous generation Moto E3? We take a look:

Moto E4

Moto E4 is a major upgrade over its predecessor, and similar to Moto’s G5 series in terms of design. The smartphone sports a plastic design, and a fingerprint scanner on the home button. It packs a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Moto E4 runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Moto E4 is powered by a quad-core 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage (expandable via a microSD card). The smartphone features an 8MP autofocus rear camera with f/2.2 aperture. There’s a 5MP front facing shooter with f/2.2 aperture. Moto E4 is backed by a 2800mAh removable battery.

Moto E4 comes with a water-repellant nano coating. It will be available in Licorice Black and Fine Gold colour options.

Moto E3

Moto E3 was officially announced in the UK in July 2016. It sports a plastic design like we saw in Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus. The smartphone is 8.6mm thick and weighs 140 grams. Moto E3 lacks a fingerprint scanner.

Moto E3 features a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The screen comes with a Gorilla Glass 3 coating for protection as well as oleophobic coating for smudge resistance. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor clocked at 1.0GHz coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The smartphone supports expandable storage up to 32GB via a SD card slot.

Moto E3 sports an 8MP rear camera along with 5MP front shooter. The rear camera supports features like geo-tagging, panorama and HDR. The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Backed by a non-removable 2,800mAh battery, Moto E3 comes in black and white colour options.

