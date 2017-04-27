Motorola Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus price, specifications leaked online: Report

The Euro pricing of the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus phones has been posted online, along with full specifications The Euro pricing of the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus phones has been posted online, along with full specifications

Lenovo-owned Motorola’s Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus will be the new smartphones from the company with a budget pricing, and so far quite a few leaks have taken place around these devices. In the latest report, detailed specifications and the Euro pricing of Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus have been posted online, which indicates this set of phones will be running the MediaTek chipset.

According to a report in Winfuture.de, Moto E4 and E4 Plus will sport a 5-inch and 5.2-inch HD resolution display with an IPS panel. The phones will be powered by the MediaTek MT6737M quad-core processor with 1.3Ghz clock speed. The RAM will be 2GB/3GB with 16B on board storage. The camera will be 8MP on the Moto E4, while the Moto E4 Plus will have a 13MP camera.

The difference is supposed to be in the battery of the two phones. The report adds Moto E4 Plus will have a 5000 mAh battery, much more than the 2800 mAh battery on the smaller device. However, it seems the Plus variant of the phone will weigh nearly 198 grams, and be 10mm thick. An earlier leak of the phone’s certification had also hinted at a 5000 mAh battery.

On the pricing front, the report says Moto E4 will start at 150 euros, while Moto E Plus will be at 190 euros. This puts the price at Rs 10,000 starting for the Moto E, and Rs 13,000 for Moto E Plus if you’re going by simple conversion rates.

However, the pricing seems on the higher side, especially if you compare it to the Moto G series, which starts in a similar range in India. Moto E has been the budget friendly series in India, starting at Rs 6,999 and going up to Rs 7,999. The Moto e Power, was launched at Rs 7,999 in India last year.

With the Moto E4, we’ve also seen images being leaked by noted tipster Evan Blass, known as @evleaks on Twitter. The phone was also spotted on GeekBench earlier. Reports also hint at a Moto C smartphone in the works, which could be priced even lower than the Moto E series.

