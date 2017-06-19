Moto C Plus vs Moto C: What’s different and which one should you consider?

Moto C Plus has been launched in India at a price of Rs 6,999 and here’s a look at the difference between this and the Moto C smartphone. Moto C Plus has been launched in India at a price of Rs 6,999 and here’s a look at the difference between this and the Moto C smartphone.

After launching a new Moto C model, Motorola isn’t ready to slow down anytime soon and has hit the market with one more choice in the budget segment: Moto C Plus . In terms of specs, many of them are similar on the Moto C Plus and Moto C; display size, processor, front camera, internal storage, and microSD card support. There are some major differences though, including screen resolution, RAM, cameras, and the battery.

Of course, Moto C Plus will cost you more in comparison to Moto C, Rs 6,999 to Rs 5,999. But is it worth paying more for the Plus model, and which one should you get? Let’s take a closer look to figure out which of the two is worth your money.

Moto C Plus vs Moto C Design, display

Moto C and C Plus both look similar, and sport a plastic body. They don’t have full metal bodies, unlike the new Moto G and Moto E devices. Still, the Moto C devices don’t look cheap and yes, they feature the new design from Motorola. Both Moto C Plus and Moto C come with a similar large circular camera cutting on the rear, accompanied with the signature “M” logo beneath. There is no fingerprint sensor on the Moto C smartphones.

Moto C Plus has a 5-inch screen with 1280×720 pixels, and the Moto C has a 5-inch display with 854 x 480 pixels. With Moto C Plus, you get a much better display. It means everything from apps to games to the websites you browser will look brighter and sharper on the bigger smartphone.

Moto C Plus vs Moto C Processor, battery

In terms of hardware, Moto C Plus has a 1.3GHz MediaTek chipset and comes with 2GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the Moto C has a 1.1GHz MediaTek processor and 1GB RAM. Moto C Plus, even though it has the same chipset as the Moto C, offers greater RAM which is an important differentiating point. The Moto C Plus will be faster, deliver more efficient performance than the Moto C.

In terms of storage, both come with 16GB of internal storage. The Moto C devices also feature a microSD card slot, meaning the memory can be expanded and this has three separate slots for the two SIMs as well as microSD card.

There’s a bigger battery in the Moto C Plus model. A 4,000mAh battery powers the Plus phone, while the Moto C relies on a smaller 2,350mAh battery. This is an important difference between the two devices. Again, this factor again works in favor of the Moto C Plus. It’s worth noting that both smartphones offer removable batteries.

Moto C Plus is only available on Moto C Plus is only available on Flipkart , while Moto C is also available offline.

Moto C Plus vs Moto C Cameras

Out of the two devices, the Moto C Plus has the most capable cameras. Moto C Plus gets an 8-megapixel rear-facing shooter with a f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, autofocus and 720p video recording , while the Moto C settles for a 5-megapixel shooter with fixed focus lens, but it comes with LED flash and 720p video recording. Both smartphones feature a 2-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Also read: Moto C Plus launched at Rs 6,999: Key specifications, sale date and offers

Moto C Plus vs Moto C Software

Both smartphones run on Google’s latest Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. Plus, they also get a slew of extra Motorola-made apps. So yes, from a software perspective the experience on both phones should be identical.

Moto C Plus comes with a bigger 4000 mAh battery. Moto C Plus comes with a bigger 4000 mAh battery.

Moto C Plus vs Moto C Price and availability

Moto C Plus is priced at Rs 6,999, and will be made exclusively on Flipkart, starting June 20. Meanwhile, Moto is available for Rs 5999. However, unlike Moto C Plus which is exclusive to Flipkart, users can walk into any retail store to purchase the Moto C, which is an advantage.

Moto C Plus vs Moto C Which one to pick?

If you are looking to buy your first smartphone, the one that’ll fit into your budget, but still has a fairly decent performance, you want Moto C. If you want an Android smartphone with a long-lasting battery, Moto C Plus is the option to consider. Still, in my opinion, Moto C Plus is a better option over the Moto C. For Rs 1000 extra, you’ll get a HD resolution display, better rear camera, and a much larger battery capacity. Frankly the battery bit is the only convincing one should need when considering the Moto C Plus.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd