Motorola Moto C Plus officially launching on June 19 in India

Lenovo-owned Motorola will be launching Moto C Plus on June 19 in India. The company has sent out official invite for the event.

Motorola Moto C Plus is slightly better variant of the Moto C. The budget smartphone Moto C is already launched in India. It is priced at Rs. 5,999 and Motorola is selling it offline. Both Moto C and Moto C Plus were launched last month in Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

The Moto C Plus sports a 5-inch display just like Moto C but with a HD (720 x 1280 pixels) resolution instead of FWVGA. It features a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU coupled with 1GB or 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD slot (up to 32GB).

The rear camera on Moto C Plus is an 8MP shooter (f/2.2 aperture), while the front camera is a 2MP camera (f/2.8 aperture). The four colour options for this phone are expected same as Moto C, Metallic Cherry, Pearl White, Fine Gold, and Starry Black.

The Moto C Plus gets a much bigger 4,000mAh removable battery than the 2350mAh battery seen on Moto C. It will also ship with 10W rapid charger for quick charging the battery.

Motorola is expected to launch the dual-SIM 4G VoLTE variant of Moto C Plus in India. The handset runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

The Moto C Plus was introduced starting at €119 (approximately $133 / Rs 8,500), so we are also expecting it to launch under Rs 9,000 price bracket and for offline retail, but we should know the pricing on Monday, June 19.

