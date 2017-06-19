Motorola Moto C Plus India launch today: How to watch live stream, specs, and expected price

Motorola Moto C Plus will launch in India today and comes with a 4000 mAh battery. Motorola Moto C Plus will launch in India today and comes with a 4000 mAh battery.

Motorola Moto C Plus will launch in India today. Motorola will have a live stream as well for the Moto C Plus India launch, and it will start at 12 pm. First launched last month globally, Moto C Plus is strictly meant to woo the budget crowd. Moto C Plus will be exclusive to Flipkart and shall be available post launch as both companies have confirmed this. Moto C Plus is the second smartphone in the Moto C series, after the Moto C which can be purchased for Rs 5,999.

Moto C Plus Live stream timings, how to watch

Motorola will be live streaming the Moto C Plus launch in India. Moto India YouTube already has a video live, and the event will start at 12 pm. Interested users can watch it on the Moto India YouTube page, once the event starts.

Moto C Plus Specifications, Expected Price

Moto C Plus sports a 5-inch display with a HD resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor, 1GB or 2GB RAM (depending upon the variant), 16GB storage with a microSD card slot. The phone features an 8MP rear-facing camera and 2MP selfie camera with LED flash.

The phone runs on Google’s latest Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, and supports 4G/LTE connectivity. Moto C Plus comes in a variety of colour options, Metallic Cherry, Fine Gold, and Starry Black. The device also boasts a 4,000mAh battery, which should last a day or two depending upon your actual usage.

Both Moto C Plus and Moto C don’t look different from each other in terms of design. However, there is difference between these two phones when it comes to screen resolution, rear camera, and battery. The budget Moto C has a 5-inch FWVGA (854×480) display compared to the HD resolution one on the Moto C Plus. Moto C also has a much smaller 2350 mAh battery, and gets a 5MP rear camera.

Moto C is priced at Rs 5,999, and thus aimed at more first-time Android users. Given the Moto C Plus sports a bigger battery, better screen resolution and camera, the price of Moto C Plus will be higher. It launched at Euros 119, which is around Rs 8000 plus on conversion. However, we’ll have to wait and see what pricing Motorola picks once the official launch is over.

Motorola Moto C Plus will join the long list of new budget Android smartphones in the market. The advantage for Motorola is that its phones are running the latest Android Nougat compared to the competition like Xiaomi, etc, which are still on Marshmallow.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd