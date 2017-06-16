Motorola Moto C Plus India launch on June 19, will be Flipkart exclusive

Now, Motorola has confirmed that Moto C Plus will be exclusive to Flipkart. Now, Motorola has confirmed that Moto C Plus will be exclusive to Flipkart.

After launching Moto C, Lenovo-owned Motorola is gearing up to bring Moto C Plus in India. The company has already sent out media invites for a June 19 event. Now, Motorola has confirmed that Moto C Plus will be exclusive to Flipkart. “Yes, it’s a cool place to be at! The #MotoCPlus will come to you, exclusively on @Flipkart. Stay tuned,” Moto India’a tweet reads.

Moto C along with Moto C Plus were unveiled last month in Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Moto C, which is priced at Rs 5,999 in India, is available for sale via offline retail channels. It looks like Moto C Plus will only be made available via offline retail channels.

Moto C Plus gets a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. It is powered by 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU. Moto C Plus comes with 1GB/2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card).

Moto C Plus features an 8MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, while the front camera is 2MP with f/2.8 aperture. Moto C Plus is backed by a 4,000mAh removable battery. Motorola is expected to launch dual-SIM 4G VoLTE variant of Moto C Plus in India. Moto C Plus is expected to be available in the same colour options as Moto C – Metallic Cherry, Pearl White, Fine Gold, and Starry Black.

Moto C Plus was launched starting at €119, which is around Rs 8,500. The smartphone is expected to be priced somewhere between Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, where it will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, YU Yureka Black, and Nokia 3 (offline exclusive).

Yes, it’s a cool place to be at! The #MotoCPlus will come to you, exclusively on @Flipkart. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/29lsSpWqic — Moto India (@Moto_IND) June 15, 2017

In comparison, Moto C sports a 5-inch FWVGA display with a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. The device is powered by a Quad-core MediaTek processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). There’s a 2,350 mAh battery. The rear camera is 5MP, while the one on the front is 2MP. Moto C supports 4G LTE.

