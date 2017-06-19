Motorola Moto C Plus first impressions: Meet the new budget king

Lenovo-owned Motorola is back in the budget segment with the release of the Moto C Plus. Lenovo-owned Motorola is back in the budget segment with the release of the Moto C Plus.

Motorola has gone from strength to strength over the last few years: from the Moto G, which has created a new segment altogether; to the Moto Z, which has redefined the premium smartphone experience with the add-on mod accessories. While Motorola has won accolades with the E series in the past, but somehow the limelight was soon shifted to Xiaomi’s Redmi series, which went on to be become a huge hit in India. Now, Lenovo-owned Motorola is back in the budget segment with the release of the Moto C Plus. The smartphone, which has been priced at Rs 6,999, will go on sale from June 20 on Flipkart. I tested the Moto C Plus at the launch, and here’s my initial impressions.

Moto C Plus first impressions design, display

Moto C Plus has joined the likes of Moto G5 Plus, Moto Z2 Play and Moto E4 when it comes to design. All these phones belong to the new design language from Motorola. The Moto C Plus features a plastic body, and comes in three colours (Pearl White, Starry Black and Fine Gold). I found the phone to be a bit chunkier because of a 4,000mAh battery inside.

Flip over the phone, and you’ll notice a large camera cutout on the rear, along with the signature “M” logo beneath. Moto C Plus has a micro-texture back cover which when removed, reveals the battery inside and three separate slots for the two SIMs as well as micro SD card slot. I liked the phone’s design, it fits your hand that does make it easy to hold for a longer duration.

Given its low price point, Moto C Plus comes with a 5-inch display with resolution of 1280×720 pixels. That’s fairly acceptable, meaning your apps, videos and photos will look decent on the 5-inch display. In my limited time spent with the device, I wasn’t able to watch YouTube videos but I can tell you that the display undoubtedly looks apt for consuming multimedia content.

Moto C Plus first impressions Hardware, software

Speaking of the hardware, the phone is powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor with 2GB RAM, meaning it can easily handle games and apps you wish to use everyday. It also comes with a generous 16GB of storage, and micro SD card for memory expansion.

Motorola claims the phone has a 4,000mAh battery which should last at least two days on a single charge. I haven’t had enough time to observe the battery life, but if the company’s claim is true it will be a big achievement.

On the software front, Moto C Plus runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. For those looking to buy a smartphone with “no preloaded apps or bloatware”, Moto C Plus should be the choice.

Moto C Plus first impressions Cameras

Moto C Plus has a fairly basic camera setup. It sports an 8-megapixel rear-facing shooter with a f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, autofocus and 720p video recording. And on the front, it has a 2-megapixel front camera with an LED flash. Don’t expect the phone’s cameras to be out of the world, though they seemed to be impressive during my brief hands-on.

Moto C Plus first impressions Early impressions

At Rs 6,999, Moto C Plus leaves a solid impression but it has to compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 4, the nearest rival I can think off right now. Motorola sees the market for budget smartphones will only expand in India, which is why it has high hopes on the success of the Moto C Plus despite the competition.

