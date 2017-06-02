Latest News

Motorola Moto C price in India spotted online, ahead of official launch

It looks as if Motorola has reportedly launched its Moto C in India. The availability of Moto C in India has been made available by a Kerala-based retailer @itnetinfocom. While there is no official conformation from the company, the retailer has confirmed the device is in stock and is priced at Rs. 6,299.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 2, 2017 12:36 pm

It looks as if Motorola has reportedly launched its Moto C in India. The availability of Moto C in India has been made available by a Kerala-based retailer @itnetinfocom. While there is no official conformation from the company, the retailer has confirmed the device is in stock and is priced at Rs. 6,299. Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Moto C and Moto C Plus last month in Latin Amercia, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Evidently Lenovo is bringing the Moto C to India, which is already available in the market. Both Moto C and Moto C Plus are identical in terms of the design, but they do feature quite a different specifications. Moto C features a 5-inch FWVGA (854×480) display and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory, and a 2350mAh battery. On the camera front, it sports a 5-megapixel rear camera and 2-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calling. The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Initially, Motorola announced that the Moto C would be available in two variants; one with the 3G and other with the 4G option. However, at the time of writing, we couldn’t able to verify whether the Indian variant of the Moto C comes with the 3G or 4G.

Moto C is priced at Rs. 6,299, which means the device will go head-to-head with Xiaomi Redmi 4.  In comparison, the latter phone boasts a 5-inch (720p) HD display, Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB RAM, either 32GB or 64GB storage, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front shooter and a 4100mAh battery.  The phone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow based on MIUI 8. The 16GB variant of the Redmi 4 is priced at Rs. 6,999, whereas the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost users Rs. 8,999.

