Motorola hosting New York event on July 25: Will it launch Moto X4 or Moto Z2?

Motorola is hosting an event in New York on July 25, and will be launching a new phone. Image of Moto X4 used for representational purposes. (Image source: @evleaks, Evan Blass) Motorola is hosting an event in New York on July 25, and will be launching a new phone. Image of Moto X4 used for representational purposes. (Image source: @evleaks, Evan Blass)

Motorola is hosting a New York event on July 25, and has sent out official invites to the US media for the same. Moto’s invite has an animated GIF, which shows a long tunnel that’s got varying colours from red, yellow, pinkish, some orange, a lot of blue, and doesn’t give any hint about what the expected device will be. Motorola’s invite reads, “You won’t want to miss this,” and the data is given as July 25 for the New York event.

Of course, with the Motorola event the big question is which device is the company launching. Will it be the much rumoured and recently leaked Moto X4? Will it be the Moto Z2 Force, which could come with a shatterproof display as well? Well the invite doesn’t given any indication for now.

With the Moto X4, tipster Evan Blass also known as @evleaks on Twitter, has put out details of the device, including a press render. Blass’s report on VentureBeat said the Moto X4 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The report also said the battery will be 3000 mAh on this smartphone, while it come will with an aluminium body and dual-rear cameras.

Moto X4 will have support for IP68 water resistance as well, according to Blass, who also said the device will have a 5.2-inch full HD display. Based on the leaked picture, the Moto X4 has a design that we’ve seen on the Moto smartphones for 2017, similar to the Moto G5 Plus, Moto G5, Moto E4, and Moto E4 Plus.

Motorola is also expected to launched the new Moto Z2 Force, which could come with a shatter proof display. The Moto Z2 series is supposed to be the new flagship one, which will also come with support for Moto Mods on the back. Mods can be snapped to the Moto Z smartphone via 16 magnetic pins at the back of the phone. Motorola recently showcased some concept Mods at an event in Ghana, and we’ll have to see if the new Moto Z2 Force is also revealed.

Motorola’s line up has expanded this year. We have a new Moto C budget smartphone series, while Moto Z2 will be the premium phones, with Moto X expected to be mid-range premium smartphone, and the Moto G5 and Moto E4 series are in the mid-range budget category. Motorola also says they shipped 3 million of the Moto Z smartphones last year, and the company has always said it is committed to the idea of Modular smartphones.

