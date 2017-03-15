Moto G5 Plus to launch in India today; watch livestream

Moto G5 Plus is the first smartphone in Motorola’s G series to feature a metal unibody design. Moto G5 Plus is the first smartphone in Motorola’s G series to feature a metal unibody design.

Moto G5 Plus is set to launch in India today, and the smartphone will be Flipkart exclusive. Moto G5 Plus, which was launched along side Moto G5 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, will go on Flipkart sale today. The e-commerce platform will unveil its BuyBack Guarantee scheme with Moto G5 Plus, which provides users with a guarantee that Flipkart will buy the Moto G5 Plus at an ‘assured price’ when users decide to make their next smartphone purchase on Flipkart.

Moto G5 Plus is the first smartphone in Motorola’s G series to feature a metal unibody design. Further, Mot G5 Plus ships with Google Assistant, which was first seen on Google Pixel smartphones.

Motorola will livestream the launch event of Moto G5 Plus on its official YouTube page for India. Flipkart has put out a teaser along with the link to the livestream on its platform as well.

Moto G5 Plus’ launch event starts at 12:15 PM, here’s how to it live:

Moto G5 Plus has a 5.2-inch FHD display and runs Android Nougat with Motorola’s software integrations over the top, including Moto Display and Moto Actions. It is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM options depending upon the region, and 32GB/64GB of internal memory. It remains to be seen which variant is launched in India. The smartphone has microSD card support as well.

Moto G5 Plus features a 12MP rear-facing camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), 1.4µm pixels, an aperture of f/1.7 and a dual-LED flash. The Moto G5 Plus can shoot 4K videos. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. Moto G5 Plus has a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button.

