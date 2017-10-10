Motorola Diwali sale: Moto Z2 Play, Moto M, Moto G5 and Moto E4 get limited period discounts

Diwali 2017: Motorola has announced limited period offers on four of its smartphones in India. Diwali 2017: Motorola has announced limited period offers on four of its smartphones in India.

Motorola has announced limited period offers on four of its smartphones in India. The announcement was made on Twitter. The offers start from October 14 and will be valid till October 21. Users should remember that these are Diwali discounts and will only be applicable on offline purchase.

The discount will be valid on four smartphones – Moto Z2 Play, Moto M, Moto G5 and Moto E4. During the festive season, Moto Z2 Play will be available for Rs 24,999, down from Rs 29,499. Moto M is now priced at Rs 12,999, down from Rs 16,999. Moto G5 will be available for Rs 10,999, down from Rs 12, 599. Last but not the least, Moto E4’s price has been dropped to Rs 8,999, down from Rs 8,199.

The limited period offer also comes with a bundled Reliance Jio data offer. As per the details shared by the company on Twitter, users are eligible to get up to 100GB additional 4G data, though the exact terms and conditions have not been properly detailed. Motorola is also offering EMI schemes from two of its partners – Bajaj Finserv and Home Credit.

#HelloDiwali! Avail limited period festive offers on a range of motorola smartphones at a store near you! http://t.co/1WMlGmtnBO pic.twitter.com/0fopb6JdqY — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 10, 2017

The much awaited #MotoX4 launch will take a little longer. Watch this space to know when you can experience perfection with #MotoX4. pic.twitter.com/JHf3kuHPnO — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 2, 2017

Meanwhile, Motorola has admitted that the arrival of the Moto X4 in India has been a delayed a bit. Moto X4 was supposed to get launched on October 3 in India, however, the launch didn’t happen citing unknown reasons. A tweet made by the company suggests that the launch of the Moto X4 will happen soon in the country.

