Motorola Moto Z2 Play launch set for June 1: Here’s what to expect

Motorola Moto Z2 Play will be slimmer than its predecessor – and may pack a smaller battery life. (Image of Moto Z Play for representation) Motorola Moto Z2 Play will be slimmer than its predecessor – and may pack a smaller battery life. (Image of Moto Z Play for representation)

Motorola Canada has confirmed that a new Moto-branded smartphone will be released on June 1. The company went on to Twitter to reveal that the next “Bold” phone from Motorola is around the corner. While the smartphone maker didn’t reveal the model name, the phone will likely be the Moto Z2 Play.

There have been a lot of rumours regarding the release of the successor to the Moto Z Play. The Moto Z Play follows the modular smartphone design of the premium Moto Z series, and the Play version was launched in August last year.

The phone has been known for its big battery and the ability to be transformed with Moto Mods. In case of the Moto Z2 Play, the company will continue to focus on the whole modular affair. According to a few leaks, Moto Z2 Play will be slimmer than its predecessor – and may pack a smaller battery life. While the Moto Z Play had a 3,510mAh battery, the Moto Z2 Play will likely to get a 3,000mAh battery.

Guess what?! We’re announcing the next bold phone from Motorola on June 1st. pic.twitter.com/SCyEkNtPza — Motorola Canada (@Moto_CAN) May 30, 2017

The Android 7.1 Nougat powered smartphone will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 626 processor, 5.5-inch AMOLED display, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. The main camera could be reduced to a 12-megapixel sensor. On the front, Moto Z2 Play will get an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Lenovo, which owns Motorola, is struggling to compete against the likes of Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo in its home market. Shipments are down significantly over 80 per cent in China, according to data from Canalys.

Lenovo currently has three smartphone brands in China – the premium tier Motorola, an online-focused Zuk and the affordable Lenovo series. Meanwhile, in India, Lenovo-Motorola is the fourth most popular smartphone brand with a market share of 9.5 per cent, according to IDC. In its results press conference, Lenovo has indicated the Moto Z series cross 3 million shipments, and the company will focus on Motorola brand.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd