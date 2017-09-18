Motorola confirms it will launch new smartphone in India soon, could be the Moto X4

Motorola could be launching the premium mid-end Moto X4 in India soon. Motorola could be launching the premium mid-end Moto X4 in India soon.

Lenovo-owned Motorola is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India, and all signs point at the arrival of the Moto X4. The company has put out a teaser on its Twitter account to generate the hype before the phone finally gets launched in the market.

Motorola has started a promotional campaign of sorts on Twitter, urging fans to guess the name of the device. The tweet said, “Guess what we’re hinting at for an #xperience twice as nice & stand a chance to win a soon to be launched motorola device”. There’s an accompanying image of the Motorola-made phone, which shows the back side of the device and a dual-camera setup. The company has yet to confirm the device, but the phone pictured in the teaser does resemble a lot like the Moto X4.

Guess what we’re hinting at for an #xperience twice as nice & stand a chance to win a soon to be launched motorola device. pic.twitter.com/eXJ9dlwyIZ — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 18, 2017

Moto X4 was first announced last month at the annual IFA tech tradeshow in Berlin. The phone is a premium mid-end phone, featuring a 5.2-inch FHD display (1920 x 1080), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, microSD card slot, and runs Android 7.1 Nougat.

Moto X4 also sports an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. In terms of design, it has an anodized aluminum frame and 3D rear contoured design. The device is backed by a 3000 mAh and the company promises 6 hours of power in 15 minutes with the 15W TurboPower charger.

On the camera front, there’s a dual-camera setup, comprising of a 12MP and 8MP sensor. The front shooter is 16MP on this phone. Since the phone has got a dual-camera setup on the back, it offers the ‘Bokeh’ effect with the blurred background and object in sharp focus.

Moto X4 also has a built-in Alexa, though it is unclear if this feature will rolled out in India, since Alexa is not yet officially available. Pricing, release date, and other details will be shared closer to the launch.

