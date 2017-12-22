Motorola Christmas sale: Top discounts on Moto G5s, Moto Z2 Play, Moto C, more mobiles

Motorola smartphones including Moto Z2 Play, Moto G5s, Moto G5, Moto M (3G and 4G variants), Moto e4 and the Moto C will be available at discounts during the sale which lasts December 30. Motorola smartphones including Moto Z2 Play, Moto G5s, Moto G5, Moto M (3G and 4G variants), Moto e4 and the Moto C will be available at discounts during the sale which lasts December 30.

Motorola Christams sale has been announced across company’s retail stores or MotoHubs. Motorola smartphones including Moto Z2 Play, Moto G5s, Moto G5, Moto M (3G and 4G variants), Moto e4 and the Moto C will be available at discounts during the sale which lasts December 30.

Moto Z2 Play is available at Rs 24,999, down from the Rs 27,999 price-tag. The premium smartphone gets 16 magnetic pins at the back to support Mods, which is also the highlight of the device. Other features include a 5.9-inch display, 12MP rear camera and 5MP front shooter. Moto Z2 Play makes for a good option for people who like to invest in Moto Mods. To recall, Motorola has partnered with RentoMojo to offer users the facility to rent out Moto Mods for Rs 399 a week.

Moto G5s get Rs 1,000 off and will be available at Rs 12,999. The smartphone made a debut in August last year. It comes with a water repellent nano-coating, a feature taht’s rare at this price-point. It gets a 5.2-inch Full HD display, 16MP back camera, 5MP front shooter, and gesture recognition support on the fingerprint scanner. The device has a metal unibody design.

Moto G5, which is slightly the predecessor to Moto G5s can be bought at Rs 8,999. The phone gets Rs 1,000 off. The mid-budget device sports a metal body design with removable back. It comes with a 5-inch Full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB RAM, 5MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera.

Moto M 3G and 4G variants get Rs 2,000 off each. The 3G variant of Moto M will retail at Rs 11,999, while 4G version will be available at Rs 13,999. Moto M marks a break from the Moto Z, Moto X series design.

Moto M an all metal smartphone with rounded edges and antenna bands on the top and bottom; the Moto M also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back. This is in contrast to other Moto phones like the Moto G4 Plus, the Moto Z, Moto Z Play, which have a square fingerprint scanner on the front.

In terms of specifications, Moto M features a 5.5-inch FHD display, a 16MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and 3050mAh battery with Turbo Charging support.

Budget smartphones from Motorola including Moto C and Moto E4 smartphones get a discount of Rs 500 each, and the devices will be available at Rs 5,499 and Rs 7,999 respectively. Moto C is a 4G LTE phone that runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the box. The smartphone is backed by a 2350mAh battery and it features a 5MP rear camera along with a 2MP selfie shooter. Moto C can be purchased in Pearl White and Starry Black colour options.

Moto E4 has a 2,800 mAh battery, a big 5-inch HD display and it offers stock version of Android Nougat. The phone sports a metal unibody design and it has a matte metal finish. Other features include Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front facing selfie shooter.

