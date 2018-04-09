Motorola 45th anniversary sale on Amazon India: Discounts on Moto G5, Moto G5S, Moto Z2 Play, and more

Motorola is celebrating its 45th anniversary with a sale on Amazon India. Motorola is celebrating its 45th anniversary with a sale on Amazon India.

Motorola is celebrating its 45th anniversary with a sale on Amazon India. The e-commerce platform will be selling a number of popular Moto smartphones at heavy discounts, including Moto G5, Moto G5S, Moto G5 Plus, Moto G5S Plus, and Moto Z2 Play. The sale starts from April 9 and runs up to April 11.

Under the Motorola 45th anniversary sale, users can also avail cashback up to Rs 12,398. Additionally, Amazon users can consider EMI offers through Axis Bank, Citibank, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Card, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Moto Z2 Play at price of Rs 20,999

With a Rs 7,000 discount, the Moto Z2 Play is now available for Rs 20,999, down from Rs 27,999. This is the version with 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM. The modular smartphone features a 5.5-inch FHD display, a Snapdragon 626 processor, a 3000mAh battery, Android 7.1 Nougat, a 12MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera.

Moto G5 at price of Rs 8,384

During the limited period sale, Moto G5 is priced at Rs 8,384, down from Rs 11,999. The Moto G5 has a 5-inch Full HD display, a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 3GB RAM, and 16GB storage. The phone has a 2800 mAh removable battery, and runs Android 7.1 Nougat. The Moto G5 sports a 13MP rear camera with PDAF and f/2.0 aperture, alongside a 5MP front camera.

Moto G5S at price of Rs 9,999

The 32GB variant of the Moto G5S, originally priced at Rs 13,999, can now be purchased for Rs 9,999. It features a 5.2-inch Full HD display, a metal unibody design, a Snapdragon 430 processor, and a 3000mAh battery. The handset comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. On the camera front, it has got a 16MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing snapper.

Moto G5s Plus at price of Rs 14,499

Under the offer, the Moto G5s Plus gets a Rs 2,500 price cut, and can be bought for Rs 14,499. With a 5.5-inch full HD display, the Moto G5s runs on Android Nougat. It comes in two processor and storage variants: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 variant coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, and a Snapdragon 430 variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage.

Moto G5 Plus at price of Rs 9,999

Moto G5 Plus can be purchased for Rs 9,999, a discount of Rs 6,000. The phone features a 5.2-inch FHD display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. It is backed by a 3000 mAh battery, and runs Android 7.1 Nougat. On the camera front, Moto G5 Plus features a 12MP Dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, while the front has a 5MP one for selfies.

