Moto Z3 Play spotted on Geekbench ahead of June 6 launch

Moto Z3 Play is expected to launch on June 6 in Brazil. (Image: Geekbench) Moto Z3 Play is expected to launch on June 6 in Brazil. (Image: Geekbench)

Moto Z3 Play, which is expected to make debut on June 6 in Brazil has been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench ahead of launch. The listing reveals limited information about the device such as it will run Android 8.1 Oreo and could be powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor. Moto Z3 Play scores 1299 and 4851 in single-core and multi-core performance respectively. The successor to Moto Z2 Play is said to sport a new design, repositioned fingerprint sensor, an 18:9 aspect ratio display, and more. Of course, 16-magnetic pins to support Mods will remain.

Moto Z3 Play has been leaked previously as well, giving out its design and key specifications. Tipster Evan Blass recently posted a picture of Moto Z3 Play Deep Indio colour variant, which suggests that fingerprint sensor could be embedded on a button on the right side. In addition, the company could also add alternate authentication methods for unlocking the phone such as facial recognition. The phone will have an 18:9 bezel-less screen as with most flagships these days. The phone is expected to ditch the home button on the front and include a white software button instead.

Also Read: Motorola Moto G6, Moto G6 Play India launch on June 4, will be Amazon exclusive

Previous reports suggest that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor. Of course, we will have to wait for official launch to know full details of the device. Moto Z3 Play could feature 4GB RAM with 32GB/64B storage, and a 3,000mAh battery. Moto Z3 Play could ditch a 3.5mm headset jack.

Read: Moto Z3 Play launch on June 6 in Brazil?

In terms of design, the phone could come with a glass back and horizontally aligned dual rear cameras. Moto Z3 Play will get a 6-inch Full HD+ display with thin bezels on top and bottom of the screen. The bottom bezel will have the ‘Motorola’ branding instead of the home button. Motorola’s upcoming premium handset could feature a combination of 12MP+8MP lens at the back along with a 5MP front shooter.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd