Moto Z3 Play launch in Brazil today: Specifications, features and everything else we know

Moto Z3 Play will launch in Brazil on June 6, which is today. The launch event is scheduled to take place at 9:30 AM EDT, which is 7 PM India time. Ahead of official debut, leaks around the smartphone have given out key specifications and features of Moto Z3 Play. Last week, the phone was spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench. Tipster Evan Blass recently tweeted out an image of Moto Z3 Play in Deep Indigo colour variant. Image renders (via Android Headlines) also suggest the phone will have dual rear cameras and a glass back design. Moto Z3 Play will not have a front-facing home button like its predecessor Moto Z2 Play and it is rumoured to come with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. Let us take a look at everything we know about Moto Z3 Play ahead of today’s launch:

Moto Z3 Play: Design and Display

Moto Z3 Play will sport a glass back design and a bezel-less 18:9 aspect ratio display. As per leaked photos, it does not look like the phone will sport a notch on top of display like most flagships of this year. Moto Z3 Play will not have a physical home button on the front and will use a white software button instead. Another big change will be a repositioned fingerprint sensor, which could be embedded on a button on the right side. Moto Z3 Play’s predecessor Moto Z2 Play has a fingerprint sensor included in the front-facing home button. The company could also add alternate authentication methods for unlocking the phone such as facial recognition.

Moto Z3 Play will not have a physical home button on the front and will use a white software button instead. (Image: Droid Life) Moto Z3 Play will not have a physical home button on the front and will use a white software button instead. (Image: Droid Life)

Moto Z3 Play could feature a 6-inch Full HD+ display with thin bezels on top and bottom of the screen. The bottom bezel or ‘chin’ will have the ‘Motorola’ branding instead of the home button. The upcoming smartphone will have horizontally aligned dual rear cameras along with dual LED flash. Just like Z2 Play, the Moto Z3 Play will also come with support for 16 magnetic pins at the back to connect Moto Mods. In addition, the Moto Z3 Play could ditch a 3.5 mm headset jack.

Moto Z3 Play: Camera and Software

While Moto Z2 Play features a single 12MP primary sensor, the upcoming Moto Z series phone is rumoured to come with dual rear cameras. Moto Z3 Play could sport 12MP+8MP sensors at the back with dual LED flash. We can expect ‘Bokeh’ mode support and Artificial Intelligence (AI) features for the cameras as well, though details are unclear at this point. The front shooter could be 5MP. The phone will run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Moto Z3 Play: Processor, battery and memory

Previous reports claim that Moto Z3 Play will be powered by Snapdragon 636 processor. However, a recent Geekbench listing has hinted the phone could run Snapdragon 636 processor instead. It could be made available in 4GB RAM+32GB/ 64GB storage variants. Moto Z3 Play could be backed by a 3,000mAh battery. As per Geekbench, Moto Z3 Play scores 1299 and 4851 in single-core and multi-core performance respectively. Of course, we will have to wait for official launch to know full details of the device.

