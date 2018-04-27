Moto Z3 Play image renders reveal glass back, dual rear cameras

Moto Z3 Play will not have a front-facing home button like its predecessor Moto Z2 Play and it is rumoured to come with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. (Source: Droid Life) Moto Z3 Play will not have a front-facing home button like its predecessor Moto Z2 Play and it is rumoured to come with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. (Source: Droid Life)

Moto Z3 Play has been leaked in a new image render, revealing dual rear cameras and a glass back design. According to a report on Android Headlines, the image is an official render of Moto Z3 Play. The phone will not have a front-facing home button like its predecessor Moto Z2 Play and it is rumoured to come with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. An additional button below the power button could house the fingerprint sensor. The company could also add alternate authentication methods for unlocking the phone such as facial recognition.

Moto Z3 Play image also reveals 16 magnetic pins at the back of the phone, which can be used to snap on the company’s Moto Mod. Dual rear cameras could be the big change on Moto Z3 Play and it is said to feature a combination of 12MP+8MP lens. Moto Z3 Play could ditch a 3.5 mm headset jack. Moto Z3 will have non-existent bezels on the sides and thin bezels on top and bottom of the display. The bottom bezel will have the ‘Motorola’ branding instead of the home button.

In terms of specifications, Moto Z3 Play will have a 6-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels. The Full View screen will have 18:9 aspect ratio display and there will be no notch at the top, a feature common on Android phones these days. The phone could sport a 5MP front shooter. Moto Z3 Play could be powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB storage. The battery is said to be 3,000mAh one. The phone will run Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

A report on Droid Life suggests Moto Z3 Play will launch alongside Moto Z3 and a third Moto Z3 series phone that will come with Snapdragon 845 and a high-res display. The details of the third Moto Z3 variant are not known at this point but it could launch at a later stage. The phones could include a white software button, instead of a physical home button.

