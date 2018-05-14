Moto Z3 Play Deep Indigo leaked online, reveals side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Moto Z3 Play will have non-existent bezels on the sides and thin bezels on top and bottom of the display. (Image: Evan Blass/Twitter) Moto Z3 Play will have non-existent bezels on the sides and thin bezels on top and bottom of the display. (Image: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Moto Z3 Play Deep Indigo colour has been leaked on Twitter by tipster Evan Blass. The most prominent change over predecessor Moto Z2 Play seems to be a bezel-less 18:9 aspect ratio display and absence of home button on the front. The fingerprint scanner on the Moto Z3 Play could be embedded on a button below volume rocker keys on the right. The upcoming smartphone will have horizontally aligned dual rear cameras along with dual LED flash. Just like Z2 Play, the Moto Z3 Play will also come with support for 16 magnetic pins at the back to connect Moto Mods. Going by the image, Moto Z3 Play could ditch a 3.5 mm headset jack.

Moto Z3 Play was leaked in image render (via Android Headlines) previously as well. It reveals a glass back design and dual rear cameras. The renders also confirm the phone will not have a front-facing home button like its predecessor Moto Z2 Play. The company could also add alternate authentication methods for unlocking the phone such as facial recognition. Motorola’s upcoming premium handset could feature a combination of 12MP+8MP lens at the back. The phone is rumoured to sport a 5MP front shooter.

Moto Z3 Play will have non-existent bezels on the sides and thin bezels on top and bottom of the display. The bottom bezel will have the ‘Motorola’ branding instead of the home button. In terms of specifications, the phone could ship with a 6-inch Full HD+ display, which will have an aspect ratio of 18:9. Moto Z3 Play will be powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB storage. The battery is said to be 3,000mAh one. The phone will run Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

Moto Z3 Play in Deep Indigo pic.twitter.com/868WiA3CG6 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 11, 2018

Moto Z3 Play could launch alongside Moto Z3 and another Moto Z3 series phone, according to a report on Droid Life. It adds that the third Moto Z3 phone will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and a high-res display. The details of the variant are not known at this point but it could launch at a later stage. Motorola’s new Moto Z3 phones could include a white software button, instead of a physical home button.

