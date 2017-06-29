Moto Z2 with Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM spotted on GFXBench

Moto Z2 is said to feature a 5.5-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. The smartphone will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat. (Source: GFXBench) Moto Z2 is said to feature a 5.5-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. The smartphone will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat. (Source: GFXBench)

Motorola Moto Z2 is anticipated to launch soon, though we don’t have a confirmed date for that yet. According to previous reports, the company sent out invite for a June 27 event where it was assumed to unveil Moto Z2 flagship smartphone. Obviously that didn’t happen. Now specifications of Moto Z2 has been leaked on benchmarking site GFXBench.

Moto Z2 is said to feature a 5.5-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. The smartphone will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Moto Z2 will be powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor cloked at 2.45GHz with Adreno 540 GPU. It will reportedly come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

As for camera specifications, there will be a 12MP shooter on the back with autofocus, face detection, and flash. The rear camera will be capable of shooting 4K videos. Moto Z2 will sport a 5MP front camera. Reports have suggested that Moto Z2 will come with dual rear camera setup at the back, though specific details are unclear at the moment.

Sensors on the Moto Z2 include Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope, Light sensor, Pedometer, and Proximity sensor. The smartphone will support WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth, and NFC as well.

The latest report is in line with previously leaked specifications of Moto Z2 on Geekbench bechmark. According to Geekbench, Moto Z2 will be powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC with 4GB RAM. It is expected to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The original Moto Z features an all glass panel on the front, with a glossy finish on the back. Motorola is said to stick with the same design with Moto Z2 as well. Further, Moto Z2 is said to come with a USB Type-C charging port along with a 3.5mm headset jack.

The Lenovo-owned company has already unveiled Moto Z2 Play alongside four new Mods. The smartphone is available in India at Rs 27,999. For Motorola, its Moto Z series is the premium smartphone series, and they come with 16 magnetic pins at the back for connecting Mods. Moto Z with Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage sells in India for Rs 39,999. We’ll have to wait and watch when Motorola decides to launch Moto Z (2nd generation).

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd