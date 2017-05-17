Moto Z2 Play, Z2 Force, and Moto E4 Plus press renders leaked

Moto E4 Plus has been leaked in silver and gold colour variants. It is seen to be sporting the same design language as Moto G5 smartphones. (Source: Roland Quandt) Moto E4 Plus has been leaked in silver and gold colour variants. It is seen to be sporting the same design language as Moto G5 smartphones. (Source: Roland Quandt)

Motorola’s entire line-up for 2017, including Moto Z, Mot X, Moto E and Moto C, were previously leaked by tipster Evan Blass. Now tipster Roland Quandt has put out rendered images of Moto E4 Plus on Twitter, which give us a good look at the upcoming device. Separately, press renders of Moto Z2 Force and Moto Z2 Play, have been leaked online as well. Further, a report in WinFuture has revealed detailed specifications of Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus.

Moto Z2 Play and Moto Z2 Force smartphones look quite similar to company’s original Moto Z series devices, with LED flash now more prominent on the front. Both Moto Z2 Force and Moto Z2 Play sport a set of 16 magnetic pins at the back to support Moto Mods. The highlight of the Moto Z2 Force seems to be the dual rear camera setup. Volume rocker keys along with power button are on the right.

Coming to Moto E series, the Moto E4 Plus has been leaked in silver and gold colour variants. It is seen to be sporting the same design language as Moto G5 smartphones. Moto E4 Plus will have a metal unibody design. There’s a circular rear camera unit along with LED flash, as we saw on MotoG5. The capsule sized home button will double up as fingerprint scanner. The power button as well as volume rocker keys can be seen on the right.

Further, WinFuture report suggests that Motorola’s E series will eventually replace its G Play series. Moto E4 is said to have a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. It will be powered by a Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M processor, clocked at 1.3 GHz, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory. The storage will be expandable via a microSD card.

Moto E4 will ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The rear camera is said to be 8MP, while there will be a 5MP sensor on the front. The smartphone will be backed by a 2,800 battery. In terms of connectivity, it is said to support 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, WLAN 802.11 a / b / g / n, and GPS. Dimensions of Moto E4 will be – 144.7 x 72.3 x 8.99 mm – and it will weigh 151 grams.

Moto E4 Plus, on the other hand, will sport a slightly bigger 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It could come with either 2GB or 3GB RAM. The rear camera will be 13MP, and the battery is said to be bigger as well at 5,000mAh. It will measure 155.0 x 72.3 x 9.55 mm, and weigh 198 grams.

