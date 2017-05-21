Moto Z2 Play with 12MP rear camera, 2820mAh battery spotted on TENAA

Moto Z2 Play will sport a 12MP back camera with dual-LED flash as opposed to a 16MP sensor in the original Moto Z Play. (Source: Roland Quandt) Moto Z2 Play will sport a 12MP back camera with dual-LED flash as opposed to a 16MP sensor in the original Moto Z Play. (Source: Roland Quandt)

Moto Z2 Play has received TENAA certification. The smartphone was spotted on the Chinese certification site with model number XT1710-08. The listing gives us a good look at the upcoming smartphone and reveals specifications of the device as well.

Moto Z2 Play bears the same design language as we saw on its predecessor. There’s a 16-pin magnetic module at the back to attach Mods. The power button as well as volume rocker keys are present on the right edge. The home button has undergone a minute change, which now looks more semi-circular.

Moto Z2 Play will sport a 12MP back camera with dual-LED flash as opposed to a 16MP sensor in the original Moto Z Play. The front camera is said to be 5MP. Further, the listing reveals that the phone will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Moto Z2 Play will feature a 5.5-inch FHD OLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It will be 6mm thick.

Other specifications of the Moto Z2 Play include: A Snapdragon 626 processor, clocked at 2.2GHz coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The memory will be expandable via a microSD card. Battery is Moto Z2 Play is down to 2,800mAh compared to a 3510 mAh battery in the Moto Z Play.

Previously, press renders of Moto Z2 Play were leaked online, revealing a more prominent front LED flash. Tipster Roland Quandt had earlier leaked Moto Z2 Play in Lunar Gray colour variant. “And here’s the Moto Z Play again in Lunar Gray but this time including the front :)” he wrote in a tweet.

