Moto Z2 Play will be thinner, to feature smaller battery: Report

A new report claims the upcoming Moto Z2 Play may come with a small battery than its predecessor. According to Venture Beat’s Evan Blass, the smartphone will feature a 3,000mAh battery, which will last up to 1 day and six hours. In comparison, the original Moto Z Play featured a 3,510mAh battery which could last two days on a single charge. The big difference is apparently due to the reduction in thickness and weight on the Moto Z2 Play.

Apart from the that, the device will be upgraded in every sense. For example, the Moto Z2 Play will be powered by a Snapdragon 626 processor clocked at 2.0Ghz. The phone might also come with 4GB RAM, which is 1GB more compared to the last year’s model. In addition, the Moto Z2 Play could get 64GB of built-in storage, which is double the storage found on the previous generation device.

The display size will stay the same at 5.5-inches with full HD resolution. The front-facing shooter also stays the same at 5-megapixels, but the phone will get a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and dual-focus pixels, compared to the 16-megapixel sensor on the Moto Z Play.

Like its predecessor, the second-generation Moto Z Play smartphone will be compatible with Lenovo’s Moto Mods like the JBL speaker, Hasselbland camera, Insta-share projector, and Incipio OffGRID power back. Blass claims the Moto Z2 Play will be available in two colours options: Lunar Gray and Fine Gold. The smartphone will run Android 7.1 Nougat out-0f-the box.

The Lenovo-owned company is apparently planning to launch a slew of smartphones, including the Moto Z2, Moto Z2 Force, Moto E4 and E4 Plus, Moto C and C Plus, and a tablet device. All these devices are expected to be launched sometime next month.

