Motorola Moto Z2 Play vs Moto Z Play: What’s the difference, and should you upgrade?

Lenovo-owned Motorola is very much committed to modular smartphones, even if LG and Google are out of picture. At an event held in Goa, Motorola has expanded its Moto Z lineup, with the release of the Moto Z2 Play. Although the existence of the Moto Z2 is questionable, Motorola will sell the second-generation Moto Z2 Play in India at Rs. 27,999.

With Moto Mods, the Moto Z2 Play’s functionality can be enhanced – which magnetically attach on to the rear of the device. There’s a lot to rave about the Moto Z2 Play, a slimmer design, improved internals and a much better camera. The question is, will you ditch the Moto Z Play for the Moto Z2 Play? Let’s compare the two devices on the basis on the specifications and price.

Moto Z2 Play vs Moto Z Play Design, display

At first glance the Moto Z2 Play doesn’t look too different from its predecessor, the Moto Z Play. Both smartphones have a similar design and form factor, However, on a closer look, you will notice a slight design difference. The second-generation Moto Z2 Play has a metal back, whereas the Moto Z Play had a rear made out of glass. Secondly, the Moto Z2 Play is a millimeter thinner at 6mm. The Moto Z Play had a thickness of 7mm.

The thinner design also means that the company has packed in a smaller 3,000mAh battery on the Moto Z2 Play. In contract, the original Moto Z Play came with a 3,510mAh battery. Both smartphones are also water resistant, as the devices feature a water repellent nano-coating. On the display side, both smartphones sport a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. As the phones fall under the premium mid-end segment, the 5.5-inch FHD panel should be on par with the competition.

Moto Z2 Play vs Moto Z Play Processor, battery and software

In term of hardware, both Moto Z2 Play and Moto Z Play aren’t radically different. Of course, the Moto Z2 Play now has a slightly bumped up internals. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 626 processor clocked at 2.2Ghz, which should be sufficient to run most of the apps and graphics intensive games. The Z2 Play also comes with 4GB RAM, up from 3GB in the Moto Z Play. Both smartphones also feature microSD card slots (up to 2TB). The Moto Z2 Play can be purchased in 64GB storage option.

Moto Z Play was launched last year with Moto Mod support. Moto Z Play was launched last year with Moto Mod support.

On the battery front, the Moto Z2 is backed by a 3000mAh battery which the company claims should last up to 30 hours on a single charge. It also supports Motorola’s preparatory Turbo Power charging technology. According to the company, the Moto Z2 Play can be charged to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes. In comparison, Moto Z Play came with a bigger 3, 510mAh battery. The Moto Z2 Play runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. Both phones feature the Moto app, which is pre-installed on the devices.

Moto Z2 Play vs Moto Z Play Camera

The Moto Z2 Play has got an upgrade in the camera department with a 12-megapixel shooter that offers both dual-pixel, laser autofocus and an f/1.7 aperture. The front camera has a 5-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and dual-LED flash. Lat year’s model shipped with a 16-megapixels shooter on the back with an f/2.0 aperture. The previous-generation Moto Z Play has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with a single LED flash. Motorola is claiming an improved camera on the Moto Z2 Play.

Moto Z2 Play vs Moto Z Play Price Difference

The second-generation Moto Z2 Play is obviously much better than its predecessor, but you also need to remember that it has a higher price tag. Moto Z2 Play will retail for Rs 27,999, whereas the Moto Z Play can be purchased for Rs 24,999. Do keep in mind that both smartphones will be compatible with a slew of Moto Mods – both new and old. Motorola has not confirmed if the new Moto Mods are coming to India right now or later. It has also not indicated when the Moto Z Play will be phased out.

