Moto Z2 Play to get Android 8.0 Oreo soon, testing begins

Motorola has started testing Android 8.0 Oreo update for Moto Z2 Play users in Brazil, according to a report in XDA Developers. The software update is 1.13GB in size and includes the latest January security patch. There’s no official word on when the company will release the update more widely for Z2 Play users across other markets.

To recall, the full list of Motorola smartphones that will be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo, was revealed by the company in September. The software version is currently installed on 0.5 per cent of all active devices, confirmed Google in the Android distribution numbers for December. Motorola has already released Android 8.0 Oreo for Moto Z2 Force units on Verizon.

Apart from Google Pixel and Nexus, the Android 8.0 Oreo has been rolled out on a number of devices such as the Nokia 8, HTC U11, and Sony Xperia XZ Premium, among others. Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo update brings with it features like picture-in-picture (PiP) mode, revamped notifications, Google Play protect, a new settings menu, files app, better battery life and performance, smart text selection, adaptive icons, and much more.

Notably, the latest Android 8.1 Oreo version was made available for Pixel and Nexus devices early December. Apart from minor tweaks and bug fixes, it enables the Pixel Visual Core on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, brings with it a new Neural Networks API designed to accelerate on-device machine learning intelligence and Android Oreo Go Edition OS for low-end devices.

Moto Z2 Play was unveiled in India in June at Rs 27,999. It supports the company’s Mods, thanks to magnetic pins at the back cover. Moto Z2 Play has a 5.5-inch full HD sAMOLED display, and runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The on-board storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

