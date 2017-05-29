Moto Z2 Play press renders leaked, official launch set for June 1

Moto Z2 Play is likely to be a premium mid-end smartphone, with core emphasis on its modular nature, like its predecessor. Moto Z2 Play is likely to be a premium mid-end smartphone, with core emphasis on its modular nature, like its predecessor.

The next Motorola smartphone, thought to be the successor to the Moto Z Play, is on the verge of getting launched. Rumours have picked up significantly over the past few months, along with a couple of details about the Moto Z2 Play.

Now, an official advert states that the smartphone will be launched on June 1. The text in the ad is in Spanish and roughly translates to “You are invited to the next launch of the Moto family”. It’s being said that Lenovo plans to bring the smartphone to Latin America initially, followed by other markets where the company has its presence.

At the same time, high-resolution pictures of the Moto Z2 Play have been posted by leakster Roland Quandt. The alleged images show the Moto Z2 Play in three colour variants: White/Gold, Black/Grey and White/Silver. They seem to show the phone’s front panel in multiple colours. Also, the leaked images are in line with previous press shots revealing a physical home button underneath the display and an embedded fingerprint scanner.

Beardo the hipster approves: Moto Z2 Play color variants, White/Gold, Black/Grey, White/Silver. pic.twitter.com/rIGunBd8o4 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 27, 2017

A lot has been said and written about the Moto Z2 Play for quite sometime. The phone is likely to be a premium mid-end smartphone, with core emphasis on its modular nature, like its predecessor. The Z2 Play’s specifications were revealed recently, as the device was spotted on Geekbench. The upcoming device is expected to run a Snapdragon 626 processor, 5.5-inch AMOLED FHD display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, and a 3,000mAh battery. In comparison, the last year’s Moto Z Play came with a slightly bigger 3,510mAh battery. The phone will boast a 12-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel shooter on the front. Moto Z2 Play will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Motorola, a Lenovo subsidiary, is planning to launch a slew of smartphones in the market. The company is expected to release successors to the Moto Z and Moto X in the coming weeks.

