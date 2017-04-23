Moto Z2 Play leaked in press render; shows redesigned home button

Motorola may launch the successor to the Moto Z Play in the next few weeks. (Image of Moto Z Play for representation) Motorola may launch the successor to the Moto Z Play in the next few weeks. (Image of Moto Z Play for representation)

Motorola may launch the successor to the Moto Z Play in the next few weeks. Last year the Moto Z Play was arguably one of the most powerful mid-end smartphones to hit the market, and now tons of details have emerged about the new Moto Z2 Play.

Tech site TechnoBuffalo posted the first leaked render of Moto Z2 Play. A look at the device reveals the design of the upcoming phone which appears to be similar to that of its predecessor, the Moto Z Play. The second-generation Moto Z Play seems to retain the protruding camera hump, LED flash, a front-facing flash, and connector pins for Lenovo’s Moto Mods like the JBL speaker, Hasselbland camera, Insta-share projector and Incipio offGRID power pack.

One design difference compared to the last year’s model is the shape of the physical home button. This time around, the home button appears to be better looking than the square obstruction on the Moto Z and Moto Z Play from last year. Evidently, it will support gestures that can replace on-screen navigation keys (much like the Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5).

The leaked render doesn’t give much information, other than the fact that the new device follows a similar design language to Motorola’s flagship devices from the last year. Also, there’s little we know about the phone from the hardware perspective. The upcoming device does not appear too different from its predecessor, but it should be significantly improved in terms of specifications. It should again offer a long battery life, a slightly better display, an improved processor, and likely a similar yet improved camera.

Because the leaked render can’t be verified and there’s still no word from Lenovo, although there have been reports to suggest that Chinese company will be bringing as many as seven smartphones in the first week of June. If the new Moto Z2 Play is one of those, we don’t have to wait long.

