Moto Z2 Play on Flipkart at Rs 27,999 from today: Here are the top features

Motorola Moto Z2 Play price in India is Rs 27,999 and it goes on sale on Flipkart from today onwards. Motorola Moto Z2 Play price in India is Rs 27,999 and it goes on sale on Flipkart from today onwards.

Motorola’s Moto Z2 Play, the new version of the smartphone with support for Mods, goes on sale on Flipkart today. So far, Moto Z2 Play was up for pre-bookings on the website. Moto Z2 Play is Flipkart exclusive in the online space, but this smartphone will also be available in the offline market from today. So what are the key feature, bundled offers with the Moto Z2 Play? Here’s a quick look.

Moto Z2 Play Price in India, pre-bundled offers

Moto Z2 Play is priced at Rs 27,999, and the phone supports Motorola’s original Mods, which were designed for the first Moto Z and Moto Z Play smartphone. For those considering about buying the smartphone on Flipkart, the company has a buyback offer on the Moto Z2 Play, but you’ll have to pay Rs 599 extra to get this. Flipkart’s guaranteed buyback will give a user a value of Rs 11,000 if they exchange this phone within six to eight months. If you exchange the phone within nine to 12 months, you’ll get Rs 8,500 as the guaranteed buyback value.

Flipkart is offering the Hassleblad camera Mod with this for Rs 14,999, down from the Rs 19,999 price if you buy it along with the Moto Z2 Play. The JBL Speaker Mod can be purchased for Rs 2,999 compared to the original price of Rs 6,999 along with the Moto Z2 Play. Buyers can also get 100 GB of Reliance Jio 4G data free along with the new phone.

Moto Z2 Play new Mods availability and pricing

Moto Z2 Play also comes with support for some new Mods, which are the Moto TurboPower pack, Moto Gamepad. There are also Moto Style Shell with wireless charging. However, these Mods have not been launched in India right now, and will likely hit the market only towards the end of the year. For now, the Moto Hassleblad Mod and JBL Speaker Mod are the only ones available on Flipkart for purchase.

Moto Z2 Play also comes with support for some new Mods, which are the Moto TurboPower pack, Moto Gamepad. Moto Z2 Play also comes with support for some new Mods, which are the Moto TurboPower pack, Moto Gamepad.

Moto Z2 Play Specifications, Features

Motorola Moto Z2 Play comes in two colour options: Lunar Gray and Fine Gold. Moto Z2 Play is thinner compared to its previous version, and dimensions are 76.2 x 156.2 x 5.99 mm. The weight of Moto Z2 Play is 145 grams. Moto Z2 Play doesn’t sport water or dust resistance, but it has a water repellent nano-coating. It has a 5.5-inch full HD sAMOLED display, and runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz. Moto Z2 Play in India comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The on-board storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, Moto Z2 Play sports a 12MP rear camera with 1.4um dual autofocus pixel, and it has ƒ/1.7 aperture, laser auto focus, and PDAF. The front camera is 5MP with 1.4um pixel size and ƒ/2.2 aperture. Moto Z2 Play runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Moto Z2 Play has a 3,000mAh battery with up to 30 hours being promised by the company. Moto Z2 Play also has TurboPower charging technology support with the company claiming 8 hours of use with just 15 minutes of charging. It can reach 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

Moto Z2 Play is a dual-SIM smartphone with a hybrid SIM slot, and support for nano SIM + micro SIM or nano SIM + microSD slot. The Moto Z2 Play has a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button on the front of the phone. On the back, Moto Z2 Play has 16 magnetic pins, where the Moto Mods can be attached to the phone.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd