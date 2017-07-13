Moto Z2 Force with ShatterShield display to launch on July 25: Report

reviously, an image from company’s internal sales presentation was leaked, which notes that Moto Z2 Force will support 1GHz LTE speeds, hinting at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor. (Source: Evan Blass) reviously, an image from company’s internal sales presentation was leaked, which notes that Moto Z2 Force will support 1GHz LTE speeds, hinting at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor. (Source: Evan Blass)

Motorola has sent out save-the-dates invites for a July 25 event, where the company is likely to launch Moto Z2 Force smartphone. Android Central has put out the invite that reads, “Get ready to shatter your expectations. #hellomotoworld.” In the background are two smartphone with shattered screens, suggesting Moto Z2 Force with ShatterShield display is about to be announced. Motorola could launch Moto X4 along side Moto Z2 Force as well, though there’s no official confirmation about the same.

Image render of alleged Moto Z2 Force was previously shared by Android Authority, revealing a design similar to Moto Z2 Play. What looks different is presence of dual rear cameras at the back, something that Moto Z2 Play lacks. In the rendered image, positions of front camera as well as selfie LED flash have been interchanged, and the Moto logo has been shifted at the bottom of the display, right above rounded rectangle shape home button with fingerprint sensor.

Moto Z2 Play sports a metal unibody, and is only 6 mm thick. It was unveiled in India in June, and the device costs Rs 27,999. Just like company’s all Moto Z series smartphones, the Z2 Play comes with 16 magnetic pins at the back to attach Mods. There’s a 12MP camera on the rear along with a 5MP sensor on the front.

Moto Z2 Force is expected to feature a 5.5-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Previously, an image from company’s internal sales presentation was leaked, which notes that Moto Z2 Force will support 1GHz LTE speeds, hinting at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor.

Coming to Moto X4, the smartphone was recently spotted on benchmarking site GFXBench. The listing on GFXBech shows the Moto X4 with a model number XT1789. As per the site, Moto X4 could come with a 5-inch Full HD display, a Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB RAM and 16GB internal memory. We could see a 4GB RAM and 32GB storage variant of the X4 as well. Further, the smartphone might feature a 12MP sensor on the back and a 16MP shooter on the front.

