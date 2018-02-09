Moto Z2 Force with shatterproof display to launch in India on February 15

Moto Z2 Force from Motorola will launch in India on February 15. Moto Z2 Force has a shatterproof display. Moto Z2 Force from Motorola will launch in India on February 15. Moto Z2 Force has a shatterproof display.

Motorola is getting up to launch a new flagship smartphone in India, which is the Moto Z2 Force. The Moto Z2 Force will come with a Moto TurboPower pack as well for extra battery life and will sport a shatterproof display from the company. Motorola has sent out media invites confirming the Moto Z2 Force launch in India. The event will be streamed live on Motorola’s YouTube channel.

According to the invite, the Moto Z2 Force will include the Moto TurboPower pack with “the biggest battery life, a shatterproof screen and an ultra-fast processor.” The Moto Z2 Force was launched in July 2017 and was initially introduced in the US market. Now, Motorola is finally bring this smartphone to India.

In terms of specifications, Moto Z2 Force Edition offers a shatterproof display that won’t crack or damage if one accidentally drops the device. Moto Z2 Force Edition was launched in three colours in 2017: Black, Gold and Grey. On the design front, Moto Z2 Force is built from 7000 series aluminium, making it 80 per cent stronger than the previous-generation model, claims the company.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.35 GHz and Adreno 540 GPU. The 835 chipset is the 2017 flagship processor from the chip-maker. In terms of RAM and storage, Moto Z2 Force Edition comes in 4GB RAM+64GB storage or 6GB RAM +128GB. On the display front, Moto Z2 Force has a 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440) Super AMOLED one. Though this is not an 18:9 display. Moto Z2 Force comes with dual 12-MP cameras on the back and a 5MP selfie camera with LED flash.

Moto Z2 Force Edition is on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is backed by a 2730mAh battery. However, the Moto TurboPower pack has 3490 mAh of battery extra to add to the phone. Moto Z2 Force is dust and water resistant, and the fingerprint sensor is part of the home button. However, Moto Z2 Force has no headphone jack like the Apple iPhone 7 and above series.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd