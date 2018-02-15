Moto Z2 Force Limited Edition India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected price, etc

Moto Z2 Force Limited Edition India launch today: Livestream time, expected price, and more, Moto Z2 Force Limited Edition India launch today: Livestream time, expected price, and more,

Moto Z2 Force smartphone with shatterproof display will launch in India today. The Z2 Force is the successor to the Moto Z Force smartphone, which never really made it to India. Moto Z2 Force will come with a Moto TurboPower Mod, which can be clipped on to any Moto Z series phone for extra battery life. The Moto Z2 Force launch event will be streamed live on Motorola’s YouTube channel.

Moto Z2 Force: Live stream time, how to watch, sale date, etc

Moto Z2 Force Edition was announced in the US in July 2017. The smartphone was made available through major US carriers in August. In India, the Moto Z2 Force will likely be available on Amazon and Flipkart as well as Moto Hub stores across India. We’ll have to wait for an official launch to know when the phone will go on sale.

Motorola will also have a live stream for the Moto Z2 Force launch event on its YouTube channel. The Moto Z2 Force launch event will start at 12 pm IST today. Users do not need to register for the live stream.

Moto Z2 Force: Specifications and features

Moto Z2 Force Limited Edition is the first flagship smartphone of 2018 for India by the company. The smartphone is said to be 80 per cent stronger than the previous-generation models, thanks to 7000 series aluminium. It gets a 5.5-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED shatterproof display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. Powered by a 2.35 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, it features 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The phone supports a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

Moto Z2 Force Limited Edition sports dual 12MP rear camera sensors with enhanced depth of field. The front shooter is a 5MP one with LED flash. Moto Z2 Force Edition runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. The phone is backed by a 2730mAh battery. Moto Z2 Force Limited Edition is dust and water-resistant. The fingerprint sensor is embedded into the home button. There’s no headphone jack on the smartphone. Moto Z2 Force Limited Edition is an ultra-slim device that measures 5.99mm in terms of thickness.

Moto Z2 Force: expected price in India

Moto Z2 Force (unlocked variant) was launched at $850 (Rs 54,300 approx) in the US last year. We expect the India pricing to be on a lower side, at around Rs 40,000. Motorola could give away the MotoTurbo Power Mod for free to Moto Z2 Force Limited Edition buyers.

