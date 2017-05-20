Moto Z2 Force image render leaked, reveals dual rear camera

Leaked Moto Z2 Force is likely to carry Motorola’s non-breakable ShatterShield display Leaked Moto Z2 Force is likely to carry Motorola’s non-breakable ShatterShield display

Renders of the anticipated Moto Z2 have been leaked already, but now is about the alleged Moto Z2 Force. Lenovo-owned Motorola is reportedly working on 2017 flagship Moto Z2 and its variants, the Moto Z2 Play and now leaked Moto Z2 Force.

The image render of alleged Moto Z2 force published by Android Authority shares a similar design as the earlier leaked Moto Z2 Play. You can hardly see any difference, except there is a dual rear- camera at the back, front camera as well as selfie LED flash positions have been interchanged and the Moto logo shifts at the bottom of the display, right above rounded rectangle shape home button with fingerprint sensor. Motorola this time around changed the shape of home button with Moto G5 & G5 Plus, and the same is been carrying forward with Moto Z series of devices it seems. The Moto Mods are also expected to be the focus in Z series. We have already heard it from officials that company plans to introduce 12 new Moto Mods this year.

While there is not much about the design in Moto Z2 Force, what has been suggested about the specifications so far is that it might get a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080p) non-breakable display with Motorola’s “ShatterShield” technology.

Report claims that the leaked image of Moto Z2 Force is from company’s internal sales presentation, which also notes Moto Z2 Force to support 1GHz LTE speeds, which in a way could be a hint for it to include Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 processor. Notably, the Snapdragon 835 can handle Gigabit LTE kinds of cellular network speeds as of now.

