Moto Z2 Force Edition launched: Comes with shatterproof display, dual rear cameras

Lenovo-owned Motorola has announced a new flagship phone it plans to sell in the US from August 10. Moto Z2 Force Edition offers shatterproof display that won’t easily crack or damage when you drop it. The announcement has been made at the launch event in New York. It is also the first phone from Motorola to be available through all major US carriers. Priced at $720 ( or approx Rs 46,430), Moto Z2 Force Edition will come in three colour options: Super Black, Fine Gold, and Lunar Grey, though the latter colour option will be exclusive to T-Mobile.

As the name suggests, Moto Z2 Force Edition is a tough smartphone. It is built from 7000 series aluminium, making it 80 per cent stronger than the previous-generation model. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.35 GHz, and an Adreno 540 GPU. It also sports a 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440) Super AMOLED display that won’t crack or shatter when dropped. On the back, the phone comes with dual 12-megapixel camera sensors with enhanced depth of field. There’s a 5-megapixel selfie camera with LED flash.

Moto Z2 Force Edition runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, and comes with a 2730mAh battery. The device is also dust and water resistant, and the fingerprint sensor is embedded into the home button. Moto Z2 Force Edition will be sold in two variants: 4GB or 6GB RAM depending upon region, while internal memory will be either 64GB or 128GB. The phone also supports a microSD card slot for memory expansion, and TurboPower charging. Unfortunately, there’s no headphone jack, a page taken from Apple’s book and the earlier Moto Z smartphone. Moto Z2 Force Edition measures 5.99mm in terms of thickness, so this is an ultra-slim device.

Motorola is promising a top-end smartphone in the form of the Moto Z2 Force Edition. Plus, the phone can be enhanced further with Moto Mods. Motorola says it will be selling a new $299 ( or approx Rs 19,263) 360 Camera Mod starting next month. The new Mod snaps on magnetically to the phone, featuring two 13-megapixel cameras on the front and rear. It’s looks exactly like a periscope. It shoots 360-degree 4K video at 24 fps, though, at $299, the mod is fairly expensive. This nifty camera accessory will offer the ability to live stream to social media channels, according to Motorola.

The high-end Moto Z2 Force Edition joins the Moto Z2 Play, which has already been made available in India. The launch date of Moto Z2 Force Edition for the Indian market has not been announced yet.

