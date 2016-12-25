Moto Z users in India start receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update

Motorola had promised in October that it will roll out Android 7.0 Nougat for its smartphones by the end of this year. Motorola had promised in October that it will roll out Android 7.0 Nougat for its smartphones by the end of this year.

Motorola has started rolling out Android 7.0 update for Moto Z users in India. The update makes Moto Z smartphone compatible with Daydream, Google’s mobile VR platform. The company had earlier announced the Android 7.0 upgrade for Moto Z and Moto Z Force users in the US. Now Nougat has made its way to Moto Z smartphone India.

Moto Z users have started receiving notification for the new system update, which upgrades their device to version NPL25.85-15, making it Daydream-ready.

Users who get the notification can click on ‘Yes, I’m in’ to download the Nougat update. Next, you’ll be prompted to install the update. Click on ‘Install now’ and Android 7.0 Nougat will be installed to your Moto Z smartphone. To check for the update manually, go to Settings > About Phone > System Updates. Now, check for any new update and install it.

Motorola had promised in October that it will roll out Android 7.0 Nougat for its smartphones by the end of this year. Motorola started rolling out Android Nougat update for its Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus smartphones in October.

Moto Z was announced in India early October and the device is priced at Rs Rs 39,999. Moto Z is the company’s first modular smartphone series that comes with Moto Mods. Moto Mods are compatible with the Moto Z and Moto Z Play and add advanced functionality like battery life, camera quality of projection.

Here’s a quick looks at some other changes that will come with the new update:

1. Quick switch between apps – Double tapping on the overview/ recent apps button will allow users to switch between two most recently used apps.

2. Multi-window view – This will allow two apps to run side by side. Now you will be able to text a friend while watching a video side by side on your screen.

3. Work Mode – This new feature allows users to turn off the phone’s work apps when not at your work, making for a balanced work-life balance.

Other Motorola phones that will be receiving the Nougat update are: Moto G Play (4th Gen), Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen), Moto X Style, Moto X Play, Moto X Force, Droid Turbo 2, Droid Maxx 2, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Play, Moto Z Play Droid and Nexus 6.

