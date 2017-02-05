Moto Z unlocked variants in the US start to receive Android 7.0 Nougat update

Motorola has started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update for unlocked Moto Z smartphones in the US. Motorola has started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update for unlocked Moto Z smartphones in the US.

Motorola has started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update for unlocked Moto Z smartphones in the US. The over the air (OTA) update carries a build number NPL25.86-17-3 and makes Moto Z compatible with Google’s mobile VR platform Daydream. The Android 7.0 Nougat update made its way to Verizon-exclusive models of Moto Z in November.

Moto Z users in India started receiving the Android Nougat update in December. A notification for the new system update, which upgrades their device to version NPL25.85-15, was pushed out for users in India. Users who get the notification can click on ‘Yes, I’m in’ to download the Nougat update. To check for the update manually, go to Settings > About Phone > System Updates. Now, check for any new update and install it.

Users are advised to plug the phone in to ensure batter is not drained during the download of software update. It is recommended to download the update over a high-speed network or Wi-Fi. The Android Nougat update brings with it features such as quick switch between apps, multi-window view, work mode and more. Here’s a quick looks at some other changes that will come with the new update:

1. Quick switch between apps – Double tapping on the overview/ recent apps button will allow users to switch between two most recently used apps.

2. Multi-window view – This will allow two apps to run side by side. Now you will be able to text a friend while watching a video side by side on your screen.

3. Work Mode – This new feature allows users to turn off the phone’s work apps when not at your work, making for a balanced work-life balance.

Read: Moto Z, Moto Z Force are now Daydream ready with Android Nougat update

Motorola started rolling out Android Nougat update for its Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus smartphones in October. Moto Z along with Moto Z Force are the second set of company’s smartphones to be upgraded with Nougat.

Moto Z was announced in India early October and the device is priced at Rs Rs 39,999. Moto Z is the company’s first modular smartphone series that comes with Moto Mods. Moto Mods are compatible with the Moto Z and Moto Z Play and add advanced functionality like battery life, camera quality of projection.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd