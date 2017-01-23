Moto Z (2017) with Snapdragon 835, Android 7.1.1 spotted on Geekbench

Moto Z (2017) will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 1.9 GHz, coupled with 4GB RAM. Moto Z (2017) will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 1.9 GHz, coupled with 4GB RAM.

Motorola is working on a new smartphone dubbed as Moto Z (2017), specifications of which have been spotted on benchmark website Geekbench. According to listing, the device bears model number ‘motorola XT1650’ and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Moto Z (2017) will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 1.9 GHz, coupled with 4GB RAM. motorola XT1650 scores 1930 and 6207 in single-core and multi-score performance respectively.

Motorola had earlier said its Moto Mods will be compatible with second-generation of Moto Z devices as well. Moto Z (2017) is expected to come with 16 magnetic pins at the back cover to support Moto Mods. We don’t have any other information about the device as of now.

Moto Z along with Moto Z Play and Moto Mods was unveiled in India in October, a month after they were announced at the IFA in Berlin. The Moto Z has is priced at Rs 39,999 and Moto Z Play at Rs 24,999.

Moto Z (2016) is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset coupled with an Adreno 530 GPU. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and either 32GB or 64GB internal storage (expandable to 256GB). The display on the phone is a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED with 2560×1440 pixels.

Read: Moto Z India launched today: The Future of Mobile is Here and it is Modular

Moto Z comes with a 13MP primary camera with laser autofocus, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and dual-LED flash, along with a 5MP front shooter with LED flash. The phone is backed by 2,600 mAh that supports fast charging.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd