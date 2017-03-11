Moto Z (2017) accidentally spotted ahead of official launch

Moto Z (2017) might feature a Snapdragon 835 processor. Moto Z (2017) might feature a Snapdragon 835 processor.

We’re getting a clear picture of what to expect from Motorola’s next-generation smartphone – including how it looks. At its press conference at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month, Motorola launched new Moto Mods, including a game pad that appears to show off the successor to the Moto Z smartphone.

First spotted by Android Central, the Moto Z (2017), Motorola’s next smartphone certainly looks different from its past successor. Apparently, the upcoming Moto Z sports a more elongated shape and rounded edges. The device in question has the latest home button design, replacing the box shaped fingerprint reader presently on the Moto Z.

The photo might be of the Moto G5, since it has an elongated home button and fingerprint scanner than the square one on the Moto Z. However, the Moto G5 doesn’t support Moto Mods and the device leaked in the picture has a GamePad Moto Mod attached, which further confirms that device in the picture is the Moto Z (2017). Plus, Moto Mods are only compatible with the Moto Z range, so the picture hints that Motorola might be planning a design change for the upcoming Moto Z (2017).

While Motorola isn’t ready to confirm the existence of the Moto Z (2017), US carrier Sprint did mention that it has collaborated with the handset marker on a phone to take advantage of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835’s X16 Gigabit class LTE modem. Given the fact that a Snapdragon 835 processor is a top-of-the line processor reserved for high-end phones, it appears that Sprint has made the Moto Z (2017) official, sort of.

“Motorola showcased the blazing-fast, high-bandwidth capability of a forthcoming flagship smartphone based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform with an integrated Snapdragon X16 LTE modem, supporting Gigabit Class LTE”, said Sprint.

Motorola Moto Z (2017) will likely to get released around June of this year. The premium phone is expected to feature a 5.5-inch QHD display, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, and a long battery life.

