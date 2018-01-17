Moto X5, Moto G6 series, Moto Z3 mobiles leaked ahead of MWC 2018

Moto X5 will sport a 5.9-inch Full HD+ borderless display with rounded corners.(Source: Droid Life) Moto X5 will sport a 5.9-inch Full HD+ borderless display with rounded corners.(Source: Droid Life)

Motorola is expected to showcase a slew of new smartphones in its Z, G, and X series, at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February. Details of Moto X5, Moto Z3, Moto Z3 Play, Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play have been leaked by Droid Life. Moto X5 as well as Moto Z3 and Moto Z3 Play could mark a big design change from their predecessors as the phones will feature Full View display borderless displays with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Moto’s new G series, which includes Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play is said to come with 3D glass back design that we saw on the Moto X4. Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus will also sport Full HD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Motorola’s first 5G Moto Mod, which will enable 5G capabilities on phones, is said to be showcased at the MWC as well.

Moto X5

Moto X5 will sport a 5.9-inch Full HD+ borderless display with rounded corners. The screen gets an aspect ratio of 18:9, which is in line with most flagship smartphones these days. The highlight of Moto X5 will be iPhone X-like notch on the front with dual camera lens and speaker grille. The status bar icons appear on either side of the notch. Moto X5 will have dual camera setup on the rear as well. It also includes a ‘Moto XP Moto’s Smart Ai’ feature as well.

Moto X5 is expected to get rid of the physical fingerprint sensor on the front, and it will be replaced by a new white on-screen navigation button. The single button will likely let users swipe from navigation to fingerprint reader with a swipe, in the same manner that Moto X4’s fingerprint reader does. It is unclear if the fingerprint reader has been moved to the rear of the phone (Moto logo at the back) or whether Moto X5 will come with under-screen fingerprint sensor technology. Meanwhile, an Apple iPhone X-like notch hints at facial recognition for unlocking the phone.

Moto Z3, Moto Z3 Play

Moto Z3 and Moto Z3 Play will each feature 18:9 aspect ratio display, similar to the Moto X5. Both the phones will ship with a 6-inch Full HD+ screen, according to the report. Motorola is said to unveil a third Moto Z3 series phone as well, that will come with Snapdragon 845 and a higher-res display. The details of the device are not known at this point but it could launch at a later stage.

Though neither Moto Z3, not Moto Z3 Play feature iPhone X-like notch on the front, the devices will have the same single white software button that is expected for Moto X5. The phones do not seem to feature fingerprint reader, indicating Motorola could either use facial recognition or under-display fingerprint sensor on Moto Z3 and Moto Z3 Play.

Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play

Moto G6 series of smartphones are said to feature a design language similar to that of Moto X4. The Moto G6 and Moto G6 are expected to come with 3D glass back design along with 18:9 aspect ratio displays. The fingerprint scanner on the two phones will be embedded into the physical home button on the front, while that on Moto G6 Play will be moved at the back. Moto G6 series devices could be priced between $240 and $330.

Moto G6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC, compared to Snapdragon 430 in the Moto G5s. The phone could feature 3GB/4GB RAM coupled with 32GB/64GB storage. It will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery. The phone could get a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display. Moto G6 will ship with dual 12MP+5MP rear cameras and a 16MP front camera. The phone is expected to launch in black, silver and rose gold colour options.

Moto G6 Plus will run Snapdragon 630, coupled with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB ROM. Backed by a 3,200mAh battery, the phone could get a 5.93-inch Full HD+ display. It is said to launch in Deep Indigo (black), Nimbus (silver), and Dark Lake (dark teal) colour variants. The camera specifications remain the same Moto G6. Not much is know about Moto G6 Play at the moment. Though the device could come with a 5.7-inch HD display, and 4000mAh battery in dark charcoal, gold, and deep blue colour options.

