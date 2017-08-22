Moto X4 with dual rear cameras, 3D glass back revealed in new images

Moto X4 will have a circular protruding dual camera unit at the back with dual LED flash. Moto X4 is said to come with 12MP+8MP camera sensors at the back. (Image Source: Slashleaks) Moto X4 will have a circular protruding dual camera unit at the back with dual LED flash. Moto X4 is said to come with 12MP+8MP camera sensors at the back. (Image Source: Slashleaks)

Moto X4 is expected to launch soon and leaks surrounding the device have started to surface online. The latest one comes from Slashleaks which has put out pictures of the upcoming smartphone in blue colour variant revealing the back and front of Moto X4 in great detail. Moto X4 is said to sport a 3D glass back with dual curved edges like we saw on Samsung Galaxy S8.

Further, the smartphone will have a circular protruding dual camera unit at the back with dual LED flash. Motorola branding comes right below the camera lens. The front-facing home button in Moto X4 could double up as fingerprint sensor. Moto X4 is said to come with 12MP+8MP camera sensors at the back and a 16MP shooter on the front.

Separately, Slashleaks also posted pictures of the back of Moto X4 put on a stand, along with the device’s specifications sheet. “#Motorola – #MotoX4 – Moto X4 Photos Leaked from official distributor,” the Twitter post reads. Power button and volume rocker keys will reportedly be present on the right side of the device.

Moto X4 was previously leaked in pictures by tipster Evan Blass. According to Blass, the X4 will feature metal and 3D glass smart camera with artificial intelligence (AI) integration. Whether the two rear lens will come in RGB+Monochrome combination is yet to be seen. The next-generation Moto X series smartphone could feature IP68 rating, which makes it water and dust resistance.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 5.2-inch FHD display with thin bezels on the sides. In terms of processor, Moto X4 will be powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 one. It could come in 3GB or 4GB RAM variants coupled with either 32GB or 64GB internal storage. The smartphone is rumoured to be backed by a 3000 mAh battery and it will use a USB Type-C port for charging.

Moto X4 is expected to be announced at an event in Brazil on August 24 and according to tipster Roland Quandt, the 32GB variant of Moto X4 could cost 350 euro (Rs 26,000 approx) in European market.

