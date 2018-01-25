Moto X4 with Android 8.0 Oreo, 6GB RAM to launch in India on February 1

Moto X4 with Android 8.0 Oreo and 6GB RAM to launch in India soon. Moto X4 with Android 8.0 Oreo and 6GB RAM to launch in India soon.

Moto X4 with the latest Android 8.0 Oreo and 6GB RAM is expected to launch in India on February 1. Motorola India’s Twitter handle has shared teasers about the upcoming launch. The Moto X4 was first launched in India in November 2017 and is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB variant, while the 4GB RAM+64GB storage version costs Rs 22,999.

According to Moto India’s tweets, the new Moto X4 will be “powered by the newest and sweetest version of Android yet.” The company’s tweets also indicate the new Moto X4 will be faster, smarter and sharper, which has sparked speculation that this variant could come with 6GB RAM. The price will likely be higher than the current Moto X4 series and close to Rs 25,000. Moto X4 with Android 8.0 Oreo will remain a Flipkart exclusive like the current variants of the phone.

The Moto X4 features a dual rear camera, 3D contoured glass design and was launched in India in two colours: Super Black and Sterling Blue. The Moto X4 comes with a metal and glass design with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone also includes IP68 water and dust resistance.

Moto X4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor coupled with either 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage combination. The phone has a 3000mAh battery with the company’s Motorola’s TurboPower charger, which is a 15 watt fast charger. Moto X4 claims to provide six hours of use with just 15 minutes of charging using the TurboPower charger.

Where the camera goes, Moto X4 sports a 12MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, and an ultra-wide angle 8MP secondary sensor. The 8MP sensor has 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is 16MP with f/2.0 and includes a selfie flash as well.

